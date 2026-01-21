Paul “Triple H” Levesque discusses origin of Seth Rollins injury angle at SNME last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul “Triple H” Levesque says only a few select people knew that Seth Rollins would be working a leg injury during his match against L.A. Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July 12, 2025.

“But, you’re our guy,” said Levesque while being shown speaking to Cody Rhodes at ringside before SummerSlam last August in a clip from Unreal Season 2 on Netflix that he posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account. “You need to know what’s going on here. The only people that really know: Me, Bruce (Prichard), Ed (Koskey), Bobby Roode, Seth and L.A. Heyman knows because he was there when I came up with it. Right now, that’s it.”

Rollins was wrestling Knight at SNME when he began selling a leg injury after going for a springboard. Levesque said he didn’t feel the referee in the match, Jessika Carr, needed to be informed what was going on. “It’ll be something towards the end of the match where he blows his knee out and L.A. sets up for the next thing, but Seth ain’t there,” said Levesque. “He’s down, goes to Jess, Jess gives the X, medical comes out. Legit goes to him. He’ll call an audible, which Jess will go tell L.A. Knight. Did the referee need to know? No.”

Rollins ended up returning to WWE at SummerSlam on Aug. 2, 2025. He came out on crutches after C.M. Punk had beaten Gunther to capture the WWE World Hvt. Championship. Rollins tossed aside his crutches and tossed off his leg cast before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He then defeated a worn out Punk to capture the WWE World Hvt. Championship.

Rollins was attacked by The Vision on the Oct. 13 edition of Raw to kick him out of the stable and give a storyline reason for his absence from TV while he recovers from his shoulder injury. Raw GM Adam Pearce then stripped Rollins of the WWE World World Hvt. Championship on the Oct. 20 edition of Raw.