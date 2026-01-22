VIP PODCAST 1/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE Unreal reaction, Powerhouse Hobbs heading to WWE, Marty Scurll-Hangman Page photo controversy (42 min.)

News Ticker

January 22, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Marty Scurll-Hangman Page photo controversy on social media
  • Powerhouse Hobbs heading to WWE after Rich named him last week as an ideal candidate to benefit from a jump
  • WWE Unreal thoughts

