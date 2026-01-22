FREE PODCAST 1/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Buhagiar: A revitalized Kenny Omega, MJF’s opening promo, Brody King as a challenger, Taz back on commentary (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Jerud “J.B. from Detroit” Buhagiar to discuss the Jan. 21 edition of AEW Dynamite including praise for the show centering around MJF as World Champion and multiple challengers lining up. Also, Kenny Omega seeming revitalized, but should he freshen up his act by dumping the closing lines he’s been doing for years? Also, what’s going on with The Death Riders, especially Marina Shafir? Plus Kevin Knight, Speedball, Taz back on commentary, Fan Sign of the Night, and much more with live caller and chat interaction throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.