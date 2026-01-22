News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Omega vs. Alexander, Brody King confronts MJF, Swerve vs. Knight, Shafir both a babyface and a heel, more (18 min.)

January 22, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 21 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF’s show-opening character-establishing promo ending with a confrontation with Brody King, Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight, and more.

