WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (1/21): Kendal Grey vs. Wendy Choo for Evolve Women’s Title match, Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrovic, Marcus Mathews vs. Braxton Cole

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JANUARY 21, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

-Karmen Petrovic was shown walking down a sidewalk. She talked about her upcoming match with Kali Armstrong.

-A smiling Wendy Choo made her ring entrance. She said she had three New Year’s resolutions; to be unbothered, unfiltered, and unapologetic. She said it’s been almost a year, and she hasn’t had a shot at the Evolve title. She then called out Kendal Grey, who responded by walking out. Chuey Martinez intercepted her and told her she was supposed to take a week off after her title defense last week. She said if Wendy wanted it, she’d defend the title right now. A referee ran out and told Grey her match was official.

(1) KENDAL GREY (c) vs. WENDY CHOO – Evolve Women’s Championship Match

Both women tried to lock in their submission moves early. Grey showed off her incredible speed during a crisscross, but Choo hit a flip to the outside to take out the champ. [c]

Back from the quick break, Choo was in control of the match. They traded rollups several times before taking each other out with simultaneous clotheslines. They traded stiff forearms, kicks, and chops before Grey hit a German suplex. She hit a springboard double stomp for a near fall. Choo came back to kick Grey in the mouth, then get a near fall of her own. She again went for a Dirt Nap, but Grey slipped out and tried an armbar, but Choo rolled her up for a two-count. She delivered a superplex, a regular suplex, and a brainbuster for two. She went for the Dirt Nap a third time, but Grey wrestled her way out of it and executed Shades of Grey for the pin.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 7:17 to retain the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This impromptu title match was a very pleasant surprise. Kendal Grey is being portrayed as a fighting champion, which I think certainly fits her style. With Grey’s call-up to NXT, I thought Choo perhaps had a chance at winning the title, but it was not meant to be. Both women are very over with the fans, and they were split for this match. Great way to start a show.)

-Kali Armstrong was shown watching the monitor in the back. She said she was “all gas, no brakes” when it comes to winning the Evolve title, and Karmen Petrovich isn’t going to stop her.

-A very strange cinematic piece aired that showed Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace visit a psychic. The psychic, who looked like she was cast from the checkout line at Walmart, scared the women and shouted at them to change their ways. Lyons and Grace showed off their Z-movie acting skills. I have no clue what that was all about.

-Peter Rosenberg offered his congratulations to Eli Knight, Keanu Carver, Sean Legacy, and The Vanity Project on being called up to NXT.

(2) MARCUS MATHERS vs. BRAXTON COLE – ID vs. PC Match

Mather was very tentative and looked for an escape route as Cole closed in on him. Cole took control of the match early, grounded Mathers, then beat on him for a while. He scored a two-count, but Mather wasn’t done yet. He tried firing up but was cut short by Cole. Braxton started focusing on the neck with a couple of neckbreakers and a head twist.

Mathers blocked another neckbreaker and mounted a comeback with a flying press. He began taking Cole to school and came close but kept favoring his neck. Cole turned a suplex into another neckbreaker for a near fall. Mathers came back and hit his wraparound superkick. Kam Hendrix came out and distracted Mathers, which led to Cole rolling him up for the pin.

WINNER: Braxton Cole at 6:26.

(Miller’s Take: Pretty much Cole all the way. Mathers is very good in the ring, but Cole has been talked up a lot lately, so this was the outcome I had been suspecting. Good, smooth action throughout.)

-After the match, Hendrix attacked Mathers. An enraged group of ID wrestlers who had been watching in the back tried to run out to help save their fellow ID wrestler from a beatdown by Cole and Hendrix, but the locker room door was locked. I’m glad the cameraman didn’t freak out at being locked in like the wrestlers he was filming did. Cole put Mathers’ leg in a chair as Hendrix climbed the ropes. He jumped from the turnbuckle onto the chair, leaving Mathers screaming in pain.

-Team PC rejoiced in their locker room. Brooks Jensen tried to endear himself to Carver, Presley, and Riggins. Carver wasn’t impressed but was seemingly convinced after Jensen declared he wanted to do in Cappuccino Jones. They seemed sold on the idea as Jensen left. [c]

-Harlem Lewis said he didn’t care about the ID vs. PC feud; he only cared about winning the Evolve title.

(3) KALI ARMSTRONG vs. KARMEN PETROVIC

Armstrong took Petrovic down early, but Petrovic countered with a series of kicks, then locked her in a unique full nelson variation. Tyra Mae Steele was shown watching from the VIP section. Petrovic continued working on the left arm. With Armstrong out of the ring, Petrovic dove through the ropes with a flying press that she nearly overshot. Floor spot means commercial break in WWE. [c]

Back from the short break, Armstrong nearly cut Petrovic in half with a spear in the corner. She followed that up with a stiff kick to the face. Petrovic used her speed to regain momentum and got a two-count after a sling blade. Armstrong caught Petrovic in a powerslam, then ran the ropes to build up speed for the Kali Konnection, but Petrovic sidestepped her, resulting in Armstrong crashing awkwardly into the ropes. Petrovic nailed two Petrofiers to score the pin.

WINNER: Karmen Petrovic at 7:04.

(Miller’s Take: Well, that was somewhat of a surprise. Maybe they’re ready to invest in Petrovic and see what she can do in Evolve. This loss for Armstrong definitely knocks her down a rung or two on the ladder, but I’m confident she can regain her footing and regain the Evolve title at some point. Petrovic is good in the ring, but I can’t really see her rising above mid-card status in NXT. Let’s see what she’s got.)

-After the match, Petrovic grabbed a mic and said that it was her biggest win to date in Evolve. She looked into the camera and challenged Kendal Grey to a title match. Grey immediately came out and accepted. She said she did it tonight and she’d do it next week, too.

-The PC crew was shown in the locker room. Kam Hendrix said that match isn’t happening next week, that they are running the show. He told Presley, Riggins, and Carver to take care of Drake next week, he’d win the title the week after that, and then they’d be in full control of Evolve.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I hate that Choo lost because I’m a huge proponent of hers, but I’m also very invested in Kendal Grey. The only way I can see Grey losing the belt at this point would be if they have bigger plans for her in NXT. Next week should be interesting, with Team PC having the run of the joint. Tate Wilder remains the one PC guy who isn’t following the flock, so we’ll have to see how he fits into this equation. Harlem Lewis, who has a great look and is a capable hand in the ring, appears poised to make a big run in Evolve. Overall, this was a pretty good outing for Evolve. See you next week for NXT!