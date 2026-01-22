WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Gunther vs. Styles, Becky vs. Maxxine, Rhea & Iyo vs. Liv & Roxanne, Punk vs. Finn, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After defeating A.J. Styles controversially last week, Gunther came out to open this week’s show. As he declared himself for this year’s Royal Rumble match, he was interrupted by Styles. Knowing that Gunther’s win last week was tainted, Styles challenged him to a rematch at the Royal Rumble. Claiming he didn’t wanna pull double duty that night, Gunther rejected the challenge. As he then tried to walk away, Styles accused him of being afraid to face him again.

Gunther then agreed to face Styles again, but only under one special condition. In addition to that, Maxxine Dupri challenged Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title, Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez sent a brutal message to Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky ahead of their title match this Saturday, and the hometown hero Finn Balor challenged C.M. Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

Gunther vs. A.J. Styles

Latest developments:

Last week, Gunther went one on one with A.J. Styles for the first time. At one point in the match, Styles had Gunther trapped in the Calf Crusher. Styles released the hold after feeling that Gunther tapped, but the referee didn’t call for the bell as he didn’t see it. As the referee had his back turned, Gunther hit Styles with a low blow and followed that with a devastating Powerbomb to pick up the win. The replay footage shown after the match revealed that Gunther did tap on the side of Styles where the referee couldn’t see it.

Gunther came out to open the show this week to gloat about defeating Styles and announce that he was entering the Royal Rumble. Styles came out to interrupt and challenged Gunther to a rematch at the Rumble, which Gunther responded to with a no. After Styles accused him of being scared, Gunther said he would only agree to face Styles again at the Rumble if Styles agreed to put his career on the line. He told Styles to think about and that he expected an answer by the end of the night. Later backstage, Styles told Adam Pearce that he agreed to the stipulation and Pearce made the match official.

Analysis:

While a rematch between these two was inevitable, it’s a bit surprising that they’re doing it with a retirement stipulation this soon. However, adding that stipulation does make this upcoming match at the Rumble a huge attraction. As Styles has said he plans to retire this year, that makes what the outcome will be to this match all the more intriguing. On top of that, this upcoming Royal Rumble will be the 10-year anniversary of when Styles debuted in WWE. As much as it felt like his retirement would happen at an event like WrestleMania, there’s a good chance it could happen a lot sooner.

Considering that Gunther just retired John Cena a little over a month ago, it would be odd to have him lose a match now. With that moment still being fresh, having him lose so soon after that would almost make him retiring Cena the way he did feel like a waste. On the other side of that, having Styles retire so early into the year would feel too soon and rushed under these circumstances. With all that aside, adding this stipulation does make this match feel like a bigger deal. Much like the Cena retirement match, this is going to be a match that people are going to be on the edge of their seats for.

Grade: B+

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Latest developments:

On the November 17 Raw, Becky Lynch defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. After AJ Lee came out to distract Becky, Maxxine capitalized on the distraction and defeated Becky for the title. Two weeks ago, Maxxine defended the title against Becky in a rematch. As Maxxine had her trapped in the Ankle Lock, Becky fell back onto her for a pin as she had her hand on the rope to get the win and regain her title. Last week, it was announced that the two of them would face each other for the title again this week.

As Maxxine had Natalya in her corner, she had the advantage after Becky hit an exposed turnbuckle and she then laid her out with a kick. Maxxine had Becky pinned, but Natalya put Becky’s foot on the rope to interrupt the count. With Maxxine distracted by this, Becky took advantage and hit her with the Man Slam to retain the title. After the match, Natalya attacked Maxxine with several hard blows and kicks. Although Maxxine slapped her in retaliation, Natalya took her down with a devastating clothesline and trapped her in the Sharpshooter.

Analysis:

Once Natalya said she was going to be in Maxxine’s corner for this match, the writing was on the wall. As Natalya’s been the one who’s helped Maxxine get to the level where she is now, it was only a matter of time before it got to this point. Not only did Natalya screw Maxxine, but she also gave her a brutal beating after the match. With all the great reviews Bloodsport Nattie has been getting in recent months for her work in AAA, it now looks like she’s going to be that character in WWE. Despite being a close to 20-year veteran in the company, this could potentially be the best run of her career.

In addition to that, this scenario gives Maxxine someone new to feud with other than Becky. While the feud with Becky did do wonders for her, it’s clearly time for both Maxxine as well as Becky to move on to something new. It’s crazy to think that this feud felt like only a temporary one when it first started and it lasted for over three months. Being able to have this feud and hold the title for a few weeks elevated Maxxine to a level she perhaps wouldn’t have reached otherwise. Now that she’s become more established, it’s time to see how her improvements transcend into other feuds.

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio & Penta, & Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed & Logan Paul & Austin Theory

Latest developments:

During the World Heavyweight Championship match between C.M. Punk and Bron Breakker two weeks ago, Vision members Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory interfered on Breakker’s behalf. Several moments later, Rey Mysterio, Penta, & Dragon Lee came out to fight them off so that the odds would be even. Last week, Lee teamed up with Penta to face Reed & Theory. As the match progressed, Breakker hit Lee with a devastating Spear in the aisle way to cause the match to end on a disqualification. This led to a heated confrontation between Breakker and Adam Pearce, one that led to Pearce suspending Breakker indefinitely for putting his hands on him.

This week, Rey teamed up with Penta & Lee to face Reed, Paul & Theory with Pearce at ringside to make sure Paul Heyman didn’t get involved. Heyman distracted the referee on the apron while Pearce tried to stop him as Paul handed brass knuckles to Theory as this was all happening. The referee caught Theory with them as Pearce took them away. Heyman argued with Pearce outside the ring while Rey retrieved the brass knuckles after Pearce dropped them and he hit Theory with them. That led to Penta hitting Theory with the Mexican Destroyer to get the win. Later backstage, it was revealed that Breakker will be back next week so that he and Pearce can have a discussion.

Analysis:

While a fun and entertaining match, it really felt like an afterthought to the interactions between Heyman and Pearce. Despite the fact that it made the match feel like an afterthought, it was still entertaining and necessary. The way their issues played into the finish with the brass knuckles was well done as Theory’s plan to use them backfired because of it. While he’s in a better place on the show than he was before, it’s clear from how this outcome played out that a big part of why Theory’s in The Vision is so that he could be the one who gets pinned regularly. In that sense, he basically has the same role that JD McDonagh has in Judgment Day.

Something else that we got from all this is the news that Breakker will be back next week. If last week is any indication, the interaction that he and Pearce have next week is going to make for some great television. While many would think that Breakker’s going to attack Pearce, it wouldn’t make sense considering that he just got suspended for him to do something that gets him in even more trouble. Next week’s segment will likely lead to Breakker being added to the Royal Rumble match. With how hot he is right now, it would seem foolish to use this suspension angle to keep him out of it.

Grade: B+

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez

Latest developments:

Two weeks ago, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Last week as they were in the ring celebrating their win, they were interrupted by Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez. As the two of them staked their claim for deserving a title shot, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria came out to do the same. Asuka & Kairi then appeared out of nowhere to attack the champions and that led to a brawl between all four teams. Later in the night, Liv & Roxanne defeated Asuka & Kairi as well as Bayley & Lyra in a Triple Threat match to earn a shot at Rhea & Iyo’s titles at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This week, Rhea & Iyo came out for a promo where they announced that they were both entering the Women’s Royal Rumble. Liv & Roxanne came out to interrupt as Liv warned Iyo that Rhea will eventually turn on her like she did to Liv years ago, and then Roxanne revealed that she, Liv, & Raquel Rodriguez will also be entering the Rumble. Rhea asked how all three of them being in the Rumble was going to work before she was attacked from behind by Raquel. Iyo was hit with a Codebreaker by Liv followed by a Tejana Bomb from Raquel. Rhea attempted to fight off all three women before she was eventually laid out with an ObLIVion from Liv as all three women stood tall to end the segment.

Analysis:

With both teams set to face each other for the titles this weekend, this segment did as good a job as possible to sell that match. Liv, Roxanne, & Raquel getting the better of the champions here combined with the fact that Rhea & Iyo just got the titles makes the outcome for the match on Saturday very predictable. While it may be predictable, the way it plays out could be what stands out about it most. With the tension Raquel has had with Liv & Roxanne recently, there’s a scenario that could play out where she ends up costing them the titles accidentally. If that happens, that’ll only create more issues between them as they all head into the Royal Rumble match.

Another huge plus for this segment was everyone announcing that they’re entering the Rumble. With it less than two weeks away and there being little hype for it up until now, what happened here actually gave the audience reasons to be excited for it. What we got here gave us a few big names added to the Rumble and also established that there are no friends in it. As Rhea asked how all of the women in Judgment Day being in the Rumble match is going to work, that’s likely going to be the main story that plays out in it. With their recent tension and potentially more tension coming out of Saturday Night’s Main Event, one of them eliminating another or even eliminating both feels like a certainty.

Grade: B

C.M. Punk vs. Finn Balor

Latest developments:

Two weeks ago, C.M. Punk successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Last week, Finn Balor was called out by Liv Morgan for his lack of ambition compared to the other members of Judgment Day. Later in the night as Punk was in the ring issuing an open challenge for anyone who wanted a title shot, Finn came out to answer it. Although Punk was willing to do the match that night, Finn said that timing was everything and proposed that they instead have the match this week in his home country of Ireland. Punk agreed and apologized to the people of Ireland ahead of time for having to put their countrymen to sleep.

Punk stepped into hostile territory in this week’s main event as he defended his title against Finn, who received a hero’s welcome and did his old entrance when he came out. Punk went for the GTS, but Finn escaped and hit Punk with a Sling Blade. Finn continued to build momentum with multiple dropkicks to Punk against the turnbuckle and he followed that with the Coup De Grace for a close near fall. Punk eventually recovered and turned a single leg takedown into a GTS to get the win and retain the title. After the match, Punk helped Finn up, raised his hand, and gave him a hug.

Analysis:

To no one’s surprise, this was a great main event. Even though Finn is technically a heel, no one would’ve ever known it from the reaction he got when he came out. It was also really cool to see him do his old entrance, as it’s been roughly four years since the last time we’ve seen him do it. While no one really expected him to win, there was a brief moment when he hit the Coup De Grace on Punk that made it feel like there was a chance it could happen. Regardless of the outcome, it was great that Finn actually got wrestle for the title in the main event in his home country.

After this match went down the way it did, it feels like Finn is on his way to becoming a babyface. After Liv called him out the way she did last week and considering that he lost here, this is likely going to lead to Liv criticizing him again. That could also lead to his issues with Dominik Mysterio sparking up again when he gets back. Hopefully, that will lead to the match between them that they’ve been teasing for over a year finally happening. Even though Finn didn’t win the title here, this match seems like it’s added a new spark to him that he’s been missing for a while.

Grade: A

Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

Latest developments:

After defeating Bravo Americano last week, Je’Von Evans looked to continue building momentum this week as he went one on one with El Grande Americano. Evans held the advantage with several dropkicks and a Hurricanrana. He continued building on that momentum with a clothesline from the top rope. Several moments later, Evans was seen holding his shoulder outside the ring as he had suffered an injury. Due to the injury, the match was stopped and Americano was declared the winner via forfeit.

Analysis:

Situations like this are an unfortunate reality of professional wrestling. Injuries can happen at the worst possible time and that has definitely happened in the case of Evans. He was really starting to build momentum and picking up another win here would’ve continued that upward trajectory. Considering that he literally just debuted on the main roster, being out for a while with an injury is the last thing he could afford to deal with right now. Hopefully, it’s not a severe injury that keeps him out for months at a time and he’ll be able to return soon.