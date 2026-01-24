News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 24, 2026

When: SATURDAY, JANUARY 24, 2025

Where: ORLANDO, FLA. AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 4,227 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for MMA/boxing.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata
  • Kris Statlander vs. Isla Dawn – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart – TBS Championship match
  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong – CMLL World Heavyweight Championship match
  • Protoshita (“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher & “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Billy & Austin Gunn
  • Andrade El Idolo vs. Magnus
  • Davis & Doyle vs. Jordan Oliver & Alec Price

