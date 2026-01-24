WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS (1/24): Priest vs. Orton vs. Sami vs. Trick for WWE Title mWWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS (1/24): Keller’s report on Priest vs. Orton vs. Sami vs. Trick for WWE Title match, Cody vs. Fatu, Styles vs. Nakamura, moreatch, Cody vs. Fatu, Styles vs. Nakamura, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS

JANUARY 24, 2026

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA AT BELL CENTRE

STREAMING ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (Outside U.S.)

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Host: Stephanie McMahon

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 11,002 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 11,237. The arena has a capacity of 21,00 spectators when configured for concerts or hockey.

-Stephanie McMahon introduced the show from the podium. She said Joe Tessitore was stuck in an airport in Detroit due to inclement weather in the U.S. She said she was proud to be the host. She said it was negative 7 degrees outside. She asked if the fans were ready.

-A video package aired on the premiere episode of SNME in 1985 with images of kids playing videogames and then moved ahead to more recent SNME moments as “New Trip” by Quavo played.