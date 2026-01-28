FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Wells talk Royal Rumble structurally, historically, and currently including predictions, plus Swerve-Andrade, Evil-WWE, NXT 2026, Evolve (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch contributor and podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:

The Royal Rumble’s format and structural changes over the decades regarding the build, the format, and the execution

Evaluating possible outcomes this year for the men’s and women’s Rumble, plus dark horses, mid-match ideas, and more

Evolve

The journeys of Swerve Strickland and Andrade since NXT on the eve of their match on Dynamite

New Japan’s 2026 and the Evil-WWE news

The state of NXT in 2026 and suggested changes

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com