FREE PODCAST 1/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Wells talk Royal Rumble structurally, historically, and currently including predictions, plus Swerve-Andrade, Evil-WWE, NXT 2026, Evolve (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch contributor and podcast host Kelly Wells. They discuss these topics:
- The Royal Rumble’s format and structural changes over the decades regarding the build, the format, and the execution
- Evaluating possible outcomes this year for the men’s and women’s Rumble, plus dark horses, mid-match ideas, and more
- Evolve
- The journeys of Swerve Strickland and Andrade since NXT on the eve of their match on Dynamite
- New Japan’s 2026 and the Evil-WWE news
- The state of NXT in 2026 and suggested changes
