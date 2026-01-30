WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Oba Rules, Cargill Coasts, Styles Has Substance, The Dull Angel, McIntyre Comes Into His Own, Rudderless Rhodes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We’re only a few days away from the second most important WWE Event of the year, and the kickoff to WrestleMania Season. Heading into the Royal Rumble, who is positioned to take center stage, and who’s faltering? Let’s dive in!

Rising Star of the Week: Oba Femi

Femi hasn’t performed on WWE TV in nearly a month since vacating the NXT Title but seems poised to steal the spotlight in the Men’s Rumble.

The frequent video promos hyping his main roster re-debut and participation in the Royal Rumble match, paired with the fact that he was the first man to ever voluntarily relinquish the NXT Championship, point to a very high investment in Femi.

Expect Femi to have a dominant performance in the Rumble, scoring eight eliminations at least.

Femi should also be considered one of the favorites to win the entire match, which would be unprecedented for a performer so newly elevated to the WWE main roster.

His name means “beloved king.”

Look for Oba Femi to embody his name by becoming the ruler of WWE in 2026.

Runner-up: A.J. Styles

A.J. Styles was irrelevant in WWE for recent years. As a gatekeeper to the main event scene and briefly as a tag team champion, Styles competed in several great matches but no particularly memorable feuds.

The Royal Rumble PLE looks to change all that.

Having his career hinge on the results of the match works far better than following Goldberg’s example of announcing in advance that his match with Gunther would be his last. Doing so stole any suspense about the outcome of the Goldberg-Gunther matchup.

Putting his waning career on the line against Gunther creates stakes and intrigue that Styles’s matchups have lacked. A.J. is suddenly more relevant than he has been in years.

Fans could see this one go either way: Styles could reasonably sneak out a win to prolong his feud with the Ring General and begin a farewell tour. Conversely, Gunther could certainly defeat styles to give further credence to his new “Career Killer” moniker.

Whatever the outcome, Styles stands to benefit.

Should he lose, A.J. will end his career on a high note: as a featured match-up with high stakes and uncertain outcome on one of the most important shows of the year.

Should he win, Styles will earn a rare victory over a top star, and in doing so make him a credible challenger for one more run at a world title in 2026.

Either looks to be a fitting end to a phenomenal career.

Second Runner up: Drew McIntyre

It’s hard to believe, but in over 15 years in WWE, McIntyre has never entered a PLE in front of a live crowd as a World Champion.

Until this Saturday.

His title defense at the Royal Rumble against Sami Zayn gives McIntyre an accolade and a showcase he has desperately needed, legitimizing him as a top guy. Sami is the perfect opponent to cement that image.

Sami does seem to be a lock to be a future world champion. Having challenged for a world title eight times in his own ten years on the main roster, he’s never been able to win the big one. Sammy’s status as perennial bridesmaid has been referenced so many times on WWE TV, as has his reaffirmation that a world title is his mission, that his ultimate victory will be a rewarding culmination to a story many years in the making.

However, the Royal Rumble does not feel like that climax.

McIntyre seems likely to score a dominant win over the smaller Sami, appearing unstoppable in the process.

The odds are looking good for McIntyre to hold onto his title until WrestleMania. A title defense there would truly be a career high for the former “Chosen One.”

It’s an honor the McIntyre richly deserves.

Fading Star of the Week: Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill’s WWE Women’s Championship reign has been flat, following the tradition of her predecessors Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Bayley. In the three months since winning the title, Jade appears dominant but has lacked a single credible challenge.

Wins over the likes of Alba Fyre, Michin, B-Fab, and Chelsea Green have failed to generate much interest. These matches were brief: less than four minutes in every case. Their brevity suggests Cargill’s ring skills may not have improved to the point where she is trusted with longer matches.

Jadeberg’s recent interactions with newcomer Jordynne Grace have sparked a feud, and a one-on-one match seems a certainty. Although Grace is an excellent wrestler, she has not been positioned as a top contender either. Having failed to win a title in NXT, she poses little threat to Cargill at this point in her career.

All of the legitimate contenders to Cargill’s title have been apparently too distracted by the hotly contested Women’s Tag Team Titles to notice the Women’s Championship is up for grabs.

Cargill simply can’t wait until WrestleMania. She needs legitimate contenders now.

We were promised a storm was coming, but Cargill’s reign has been more of a light drizzle.

First Runner-Up: Stephanie Vaquer

Vaquer’s title reign has been nearly as flat as Cargill’s, and mainly for the same reason: a lack of credible challengers. After nearly four months as champion, the Dark Angel has defended against only two challengers: Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez. Neither had any major singles victories prior to challenging for the title, and neither seemed a legitimate threat.

Both challengers possess limited in-ring ability, and the match seemed like a foregone conclusion. As a result, these matches have not come near the heights Vaquer is capable of.

Vaquer’s feud with Rodriguez is scheduled to continue with a title match on next week’s Raw, have persisted far past its due date.

Much like Cargill, Vaquer needs better challengers, and she needs them yesterday.

Second Runner-Up: Cody Rhodes

After winning the men’s Royal Rumble match two years in a row, Rhodes seems very unlikely to threepeat. Doing so would result in more fan resentment than enthusiasm.

It’s possible that Rhodes will find a new rival during the match-up, possibly his future WrestleMania opponent. However, he seems likely to play a minor role in a losing effort, an unusual position for WWE’s top babyface star.

Fans of the Rhodes will likely leave the Rumble disappointed, as the American Nightmare will be treading water.