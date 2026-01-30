FREE PODCAST 1/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #371 (1-27-96) including Rumble ‘96 review, Miss Elizabeth returns, Bischoff comments on WWF, tons of WWF and WCW news, more (213 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #371 of the PWTorch including Royal Rumble 1996, Miss Elizabeth appears in WCW, Bischoff interviewed about WWF and McMahon, tons of news and notes, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.