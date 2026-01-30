WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PLE PREVIEW (1/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2026 – 2PM ET / 11PM PT

Where: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT KAFD

How To Watch: ESPN in the U.S. / Netflix globally

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of ??? spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Championship match

AJ Styles vs. Gunther – AJ’s career on the line

Visit this website during Royal Rumble for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.