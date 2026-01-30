News Ticker

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PLE PREVIEW (1/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 30, 2026

When: FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2026 – 2PM ET / 11PM PT

Where: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT KAFD

How To Watch: ESPN in the U.S. / Netflix globally

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Men’s Royal Rumble match
  • Women’s Royal Rumble match
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn – Undisputed WWE Championship match
  • AJ Styles vs. Gunther – AJ’s career on the line

