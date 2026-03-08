30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/4/1996): The episode with Shawn Michaels vs. 1-2-3 Kid and Bret Hart vs. Triple H, plus Mankind intro vignette

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 4, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #378 )

(Taped Jan. 15 in Cincinnati, Ohio)…

-The WWF went all out on their opening graphics package previewing the program. It opened with a shot of Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon narrating, “The wait is over, the destiny of Warrior will be revealed.”

(1) Shawn Michaels pinned 1-2-3 Kid (mgd. by Ted DiBiase). As is standard for Michaels he has to find a way to dump his opponent out of the ring so he can do his pre-show dance. This time, he backdropped Kid over the top rope. The opening two minutes were hot with a fluid series of hot moves.

At 3:10 Michaels went to a soft headlock. Bret was interviewed on a split screen and McMahon asked him if he was impressed. Bret said Michaels looked good, but he wouldn’t be able to get away with some of the things he was doing if he were wrestling him. McMahon argued that maybe Michaels wouldn’t try some of those things. Bret snapped back that Michaels would indeed try some of the things he did against Kid.

Kid then took over at 4:00 and flew over the top rope with a bodyblock on Michaels. Then he grabbed Michaels by his hair and rammed his head into the mat. DiBiase then punched Michaels. When Michaels returned to the ring, Kid began stomping him on the mat and round kicking him in the corner. He then dropkicked him in the corner and went for a cover. He scored a two count.

After a commercial break, Kid remained on offense with snap legdrops and a chinlock. Michaels kipped up and made his comeback. Michaels then ripped off the rubber band in his hair and slammed Kid. He then went to the top rope, hit an elbow drop, and signalled for the superkick. When he went for the superkick, Kid escaped to ringside.

Michaels chased him, but Kid caught him by surprise and took over offense. Kid, though, missed a top rope legdrop and hit the superkick for the three count. Very good match. About 12 minutes of it aired, not enough to be a match of the year candidate, but nonetheless very good. Michaels celebrated with a little girl in the ring…

-A skit aired with Goldust, directed by Marlena, in the Piper’s Pit set. Goldust wore a kilt and rattled off tons of double-entendres. Goldust said he grew up as a teenager fantasizing about Piper’s Pit. In the end, Goldust blew into the bagpipes seductively…

-McMahon then narrated footage of Ultimate Warrior, saying no one had ever electrified audiences like Warrior. They showed Warrior pinning Hulk Hogan at and Randy Savage past Wrestlemanias. McMahon refereed to Hogan as “the self-proclaimed immortal.” McMahon then said it’s official Warrior will be at Wrestlemania XII…

(2) Justin Hawk Bradshaw beat Hakushi. During the match Roddy Piper was interviewed on the phone. He said next week live on Raw he would announce Warrior’s opponent. He also addressed the Goldust mini-movie and said, “I didn’t know Ed Wood was still alive.” Bradshaw KO’d Hakushi with a hard lariat for the pin and then tied up his legs and branded him. He appears to have tremendous potential as a cross between Stan Hansen and Barry Windham…

-The latest Mankind segment aired. He said he was about to pay back the perpetrators for his disfigurement. (How ironic, huh? See pg. 3). Lawler asked McMahon what his face looked like and McMahon said he’s not eager to find out…

(3) Bret Hart defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Before cutting away to a commercial break, Shawn Michaels came to ringside and sat down to watch. Bret became distracted by Michaels at ringside. Hunter came off the top rope to hit Bret from behind, but Bret sidestepped him just in time. Hunter dominated offense for a few minutes, but then Bret caught him with a boot to the face and a bulldog. Michaels cheered at ringside. Bret caught Hunter coming off the ropes and turned it into a sharpshooter for the win…

-The latest Billionaire Ted skit closed the program…

-A very good edition of Raw…