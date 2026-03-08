AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (3/7/26) FTR vs. Rascalz for AEW Tag Team Titles, Ciampa heel turn, Claudio vs. Takeshita, War Dogs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help add context, my Hits are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

FTR’S TAG TEAM TITLE DEFENSE

FTR defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles continues to serve as a reminder of how effective traditional tag wrestling can still be when executed well.

The structure leaned heavily on tag fundamentals. FTR slowed the pace when needed, isolated their opponent, and built their offense through teamwork rather than chaos. That style continues to distinguish them within a division that often leans toward high-speed sequences.

The Rascalz also deserve some credit here. Their laid-back, stoner-influenced presentation may not land with everyone, but they’ve quietly become a success story since joining the roster. The crowd reactions suggest they’ve carved out a niche, and more importantly, they’ve shown they can hang with established teams in meaningful spots.

TOMMASO CIAMPA’S TURN

Tommaso Ciampa’s turn following his match with Daniel Garcia was one of the more effective storytelling beats on the episode.

The moment worked in part because it didn’t feel isolated. Earlier in the show, Mark Briscoe’s interaction with FTR planted a seed that paid off later when they reappeared during the Ciampa and Garcia post-match.

AEW television often works best when the roster feels interconnected rather than segmented into separate story bubbles. This was a good example of that approach, as the pieces introduced earlier in the show returned later in the night, helping the episode feel more cohesive.

THE WAR DOGS DEBUT

The War Dogs’ debut on Collision was simple and effective.

I’m still a little dubious about where this group ultimately fits on the roster, but there’s something refreshing about an old-fashioned squash match where a new act just runs through the nerdiest bunch of geeks the company can find. Sometimes wrestling doesn’t need to be more complicated than that.

The match served its purpose. The War Dogs looked dominant, the segment moved quickly, and the audience immediately understood what the group was supposed to represent.

LEANA KROSS & MEGAN BAYNE’S TAG TEAM DEBUT

Leana Kross and Megan Bayne, making their tag team debut, ended up being one of the more pleasant surprises on the show.

For me, this was one of the stronger matches of the night. Bayne continuing to look dominant shouldn’t come as a shock, but what stood out was how comfortable Kross looked in the spot. She never felt out of place and kept pace throughout the match, which helped the team appear credible right away.

Bayne’s power offense continues to translate well on television, and pairing her with Kross gave the match a natural balance between physicality and movement.

“TIMELESS” TONI STORM

Toni Storm’s appearance on Collision served as a strong reminder of how quickly she can command attention when given a microphone.

Storm made her intentions clear — she wants the AEW Women’s World Championship back. Her challenge to Marina for Revolution immediately gave the title picture direction while reestablishing Storm as a central figure in the division.

The promo worked because of its focus. Storm framed the moment as a reclaiming of what she believes still belongs to her, giving the segment a clear sense of urgency.

CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

If Collision has developed a consistent identity, it’s that the show tends to thrive when the emphasis is on physical, athletic wrestling matches, given room to breathe. Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita delivered exactly that.

The match played to both wrestlers’ strengths. Claudio’s power-based offense set the structure, while Takeshita’s explosiveness drove the match’s momentum. Claudio’s uppercuts remain one of the most believable strike exchanges in wrestling, and Takeshita continues to wrestle with a level of urgency that makes every counter feel meaningful.

MISSES

SWERVE STRICKLAND’S MATCH LACKED URGENCY

Swerve Strickland remains one of the most compelling performers on the roster, but this match felt like it ran longer than it needed to.

On paper, the pairing made sense given Gravity’s connection to Bandido, which at least provided some storyline logic. The issue was the match length and overall presentation. Swerve is positioned as one of AEW’s most dangerous competitors, and this felt like a situation where he should have run through Gravity rather than being pushed into a more competitive back-and-forth.

Swerve’s matches tend to work best when they carry a sense of danger and unpredictability. Here, the longer structure diluted that edge and made the segment feel less decisive than it probably should have.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

Collision continues to deliver when the focus stays on strong wrestling matches and clearly defined character moments.

FTR’s title defense reinforced the importance of tag fundamentals, while the Rascalz continue to prove they belong in meaningful spots within the division. The Ciampa turn and the overlapping involvement of Mark Briscoe and FTR also showed how effective AEW television can be when the roster feels interconnected.

The debut of the War Dogs established a new group in decisive fashion, while Leana Kross and Megan Bayne’s performance added another encouraging moment for the women’s division. Toni Storm’s promo further clarified the stakes heading into Revolution.

