FREE PODCAST 3/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Raw Post-show including thoughts on Shane McMahon as focus plus Hayabusa’s death, TNA rumors, WrestleMania season, live callers (193 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back-to-back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago.

First, the Mar. 4, 2016 episode with PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast discussing the latest WrestleMania Season news, TNA rumors, Hayabusa’s death, and much more with live callers.

Then the Mar. 7, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down Monday’s Raw in the opening segment, then Caldwell took live phone calls on the latest Raw leading into WrestleMania.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com