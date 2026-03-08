FREE PODCAST 3/8 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-10-2021) Women’s Tag Championships announcement and first defense, Balor vs. Cole, a two-night Takeover on the way (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-10-2021), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg covered the announcement of Women’s Tag Championships and the first defense, Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole, a two-night Takeover on the way, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.