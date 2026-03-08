News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/8 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-10-2021) Women’s Tag Championships announcement and first defense, Balor vs. Cole, a two-night Takeover on the way (100 min.)

March 8, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-10-2021), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg covered the announcement of Women’s Tag Championships and the first defense, Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole, a two-night Takeover on the way, and more.

