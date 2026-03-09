WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2026

Where: SEATTLE, WASH. AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,755 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,872. The arena has a capacity of 18,300 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria & Raquel Rodriguez & Asuka & Iyo Sky & Ivy Nile – Women’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Gauntlet Match

Penta vs. The Original El Grande Americano – Men’s Intercontinental Championship match

Oba Femi vs. Rusev

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/2): White’s report on Roman Reigns and CM Punk, Dom vs. Penta, Gunther vs. Dragon Lee, AJ Lee celebration, and Pearce addresses Rollins’ return

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE has signed the niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr.