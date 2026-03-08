FREE PODCAST 3/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk final hype for Roadblock, will it shake up WM32, Ambrose-Hunter, Shane-Vince, WM32 developments (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-8-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at the previous night’s Raw, the hype for Roadblock, and how this all affects WrestleMania 32, plus some notes on WrestleMania 33’s host city announcement.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed a range of topics suggested by emails from listeners including the UFC women’s division, more on the hype for a possible backlash from Roadblock, the Hulk Hogan-Gawker trial, and more.

