20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (1/23/2006): The episode where Edge said he draws ratings so he won’t be some transitional champion, but won’t be a walking joke who loses and regains it a ton either

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JANUARY 23, 2006

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-A trailer-style opening montage aired focused on Edge and Lita.

-Joey Styles, Coach, and Jerry Lawler introduced the show and plugged the main event, John Cena and a mystery partner of his choosing against Edge and a mystery partner of his choosing.

-The show opened with Edge and Lita coming to the ring. Lita introduced Edge by saying he’d be “coming to a WrestleMania near you.” Edge then said he draws ratings and won’t be some kind of a transitional champion like an Iron Sheik or Mick Foley, “guys who won the title, lost it a week later, never to be heard from again,” he said. “I’m not going to lose it 16 times like Ric Flair. And I’m not going to become a walking joke like Ric Flair. But, then again, Ric’s not exactly walking right now, is he?” The crowd chanted, “We want Flair.”

Edge said Flair wasn’t going to be there because he took care of him last week. He said John Cena would be joining him because his career would be going “straight in the toilet” after their rematch.

He said after that fans would have to attach themselves to “another overrated piece of crap” like Cena. He and Lita then got nose-to-nose and gave each other sexually suggestive looks, then Edge alluded to his post-match celebration with Lita. John Cena’s music played and he came out onto the stage.

He said he was impressed by the movie trailer, but there is a different movie he knows about. He said it’s a classic tale of a “boy and his ho.” The crowd laughed. He laid out the plot of the movie in detail, with a lot of “ho” jokes throughout. He said the “ho” fell out of love with Edge after he loses the title to him, then hooks up with Hacksaw Duggan. “Hooo!” shouts Cena; the crowd laughs.

He said the Rated-R Superstar turns to Rated G for “gone” and “gonorrhea.” When Lita shot back with some comments, Cena said, “It’s nice to see something of substance coming out of your mouth.” He said no sex on live on TV or ratings or movie trailers can change that he’s standing next to a bitch and at Sunday’s Royal Rumble, “I’ll make you mine.”

[Commercial Break]

1 — KANE vs. CARLITO

Kane dominated, but Carlito withstood the attack and managed to avoid getting pinned. Rather than push his luck, he retrieved a chair and used it, getting DQ’d. Kane sat up seconds later, sending Carlito scurrying to the back.

WINNER: Kane via DQ at 4:38.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-Edge told Lita that the perfect partner could use a little of her persuasion. He said what he’s asking of her isn’t anything a little soap and water couldn’t get out. Then the camera revealed Lita walking into Big Show’s locker room.

[Commercial Break]

-The camera went backstage to show Lita coming on to Big Show backstage. She unbuttoned his shirt. Lita took off her shirt, revealing her black lace bra. Edge walked in and said Lita can finish what she just started after teaming with him in the main event. Big Show said, “Hell no!” He told Edge if he’s lucky and makes it past John Cena, he will be winning the Royal Rumble and facing him at WrestleMania.

-Mickie James asked Trish backstage if it’s true she is teaming with Ashley instead of her late. She went into a panicked voice and then broke down and cried, trying to figure out why Trish would reject her. Trish bent over and consulted her and said, “if it means that much to you…” Mickie stopped crying and said in a psycho tone, “No, it’s okay Trish. You can do what you want to do. I’ll just have to accept it.” Then she stood up quickly and left the room.

[Commercial Break]

-Coach stood on the ringside table and announced that he would be the final entrant in the Royal Rumble this year. Lawler stood and protested. He asked Coach what he’s ever done to earn a Rumble spot. Lawler said he deserved it. Coach said he called it first. Lawler challenged him to a qualifying match. Coach accepted the challenge.

2 — ASHLEY & TRISH vs. VICTORIA & CANDICE MICHELLE (w/Torrie Wilson and Dog)

Styles marvelled at Ashley’s successful offense against Victoria in the opening minute. Trish tagged in and continued to dominate the match. Ashley scored the pin after a crossbody block. After the match, Mickie attacked Ashley. Styles said she’s crazy.

WINNERS: Ashley & Trish at 2:30.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

-Backstage, Shelton Benjamin’s mamma noticed her son looked bad. She asked him why. Shelton said, Shawn Michaels called him a “mamma’s boy.” He asked if just because his mom cared enough to be at his wrestling matches, that doesn’t make him a mamma’s boy, does it? She said no. Shelton brightened up.

[Commercial Break]

-A segment aired promoting the Superstar Graham book and DVD. Clips aired of various wrestlers talking about Graham’s interview style. Cena said he may have been the original master of Thugonomics. Hogan said he would be the biggest star in wrestling today if he were around, but the business wasn’t ready for him during his time.

-They introduced Graham and his wife at ringside. He stood and waved.

3 — SHAWN MICHAELS vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/Mamma)

Vince McMahon walked out onto the stage after ring introductions and said he had a news flash: If Michaels lost to Shelton, he would be out of the Royal Rumble. Styles asked if he could do that. Coach said of course he could, he’s Mr. McMahon, and that’s the dumbest question he’s ever heard. Shelton springboarded off the top rope, but Michaels extended his boot. Shelton, though, caught Michaels’s boot and then gave him a roundhouse kick to the head. Shelton celebrated. A moment later, Michaels charged Shelton in the corner, but Shelton moved and Michaels went shoulder-first into the ringpost. They cut to a break at 5:00.

[Commercial Break]

Shelton remained on offense with a chinlock after the break. Michaels eventually escaped, but Shelton met Michaels up on a corner turnbuckle and went for a superplex. Michaels punched out of the attempt and sent Shelton to the mat. Shelton bounced back with a springboard enzuigiri, knocking Michaels to the floor, leading to the second commercial break of the match at 13:00.

[Commercial Break]

Michaels made a full-fledged comeback, but when he climbed to the top rope at 17:00, Shelton ran to the corner, leaped onto the top rope, and snap suplexed Michaels to the mat. Shelton hit the Stinger splash in the corner. Then he went for the Exploder Suplex, but Michaels blocked it. Shelton instead slammed Michaels into his knee and scored a two count. Shelton took Michaels down with a jump spin wheel kick for another near fall. Michaels came back again and hit a top rope elbow at 19:00. He played to the crowd and signalled for Sweet Chin Music. He stomped the mat as Shelton rose to his feet. Shelton’s Mamma climbed the ringside stairs. That distracted Michaels. Shelton rolled up Michaels. Michaels rolled through and yanked on Shelton’s tights to score the pin. Michaels celebrated by diving onto the announcers’ table at ringside. Shelton cried and was consoled by his Mamma.

WINNER: Michaels at 19:52.

STAR RATING: **3/4 — Above-average, but not by much. A little one dimensional with Shelton’s sustained offense until the final minute.

-Edge and Lita were shown talking to another prospective partner off-camera, proposing they team together. It turned out to be Triple H. Hunter was shown thinking about the possibility, then saying, “I’ll think about it.” Lita and Edge seemed excited.

[Commercial Break]

-The announcers previewed the Royal Rumble line-up, including the added match of Ashley vs. Mickie James with Trish as special referee. Styles said the 30 man Rumble is his favorite match of the year.

-Backstage, McMahon approached Michaels in the locker room. “When will your luck run out?” asked McMahon. Michaels asked McMahon why he’s on him. “Is it because I told you to move on? You’re going psycho on me. If it bothered you that much, I’m sorry. Do whatever it is that makes you happy. Do what you gotta do.” McMahon smiled and said, “That’s just what I’m going to do. I’m going to do what makes me happy. That’s one of my New Year’s Resolutions.”

He said he has more money than all of the fans in the arena combined. “I’ve got more money than God and I intend to spend it on myself and have a good time. I’m gonna turn this business back some 10, 20, or 30 years. I’m going to turn it back to when I personally epitomized this business when it was sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Back to the all-night parties, Shawn.”

He said he’s starting all over again tonight. “That’s what I’m going to do, because I feel as though I have the right to do that. I’m Vince McMahon. I can do whatever I want to do. So I’m going back to the all-night parties. I’m going back to not giving a damn about anybody or anything because I believe Shawn, you only go around once in this life, and I intend to go ’round like no man in history. So, what about it? You want to join me in a little history. Want to join me in decadence. Haven’t you played the role long enough of the loving, faithful, loyal husband. The loving father long enough?”

He predicted Shawn’s heart would betray him. “What about walkin’ on the wild side? Whatever happened to that brash, pill-popping son of a bitch Shawn Michaels? What happened to that guy? Join me in going back to where you belong? What about it, Shawn?” Shawn simply said, “No. Never.” McMahon seemed taken aback. “No? You disappoint me. You so disappoint me.” He then said Michaels’s luck runs out at the Royal Rumble this Sunday. “I guaran-damn-tee it,” he concluded. Strange.

[Commercial Break]

4 — JERRY LAWLER vs. COACH — Winner Enters Rumble

Lawler had control when the Spirit Squad debuted. It was five guys doing a male cheerleader gimmick, hoot and hollering with pom poms in green clothes. They made their way to ringside to a chorus of boos. They chanted for Coach, distracting Lawler, leading to Coach getting a roll-up three count. One of the Spirit Squad is Ken Doane from OVW.

WINNER: Coach at 1:58.

STAR RATING: n/a – Good debut for Spirit Squad, which is a brilliant heat generator for WWE’s target audience. Who doesn’t want to boo obnoxious, hyperactive male cheerleaders (especially if cheering for Coach).

-They showed Elliot Sadler, a NASCAR driver, at ringside. Earlier they showed Carolina Panthers players at ringside. Coach said they had nothing better to do.

-Coach gloated about his win. Lawler asked if he knew about Spirit Squad. Coach said he didn’t.

5 — BIG SHOW vs. LANCE CADE & ROB CONWAY vs. GREGORY HELMS — Royal Rumble 2nd Chance Four-Way Match

The other three teamed up against Show to try to eliminate him. It didn’t work. He easily fended off the three heels. Show eliminated Cade, Conway, and Helms in a few seconds.

WINNER: Big Show at 1:18 to earn a spot in the 30 man Rumble.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

-As Show celebrated, Triple H’s music played and he walked out onto the stage. Hunter told Show to calm down because he’s not going to come to the ring and club him in the head again “like a baby seal.” He said Show shouldn’t get his hopes up because he won’t win the Rumble. Hunter said he would. Hunter then told Edge, “You’re on your own, kid.” He said the reason is, “Quite frankly, I’m done taking charity cases.”

He made reference to Ric Flair. He said he is done creating stars and letting them bask in his glory while they try to make something of themselves. He said now it’s all about him and he’s going to win the Rumble and move on to WrestleMania to retain the WWE Title. He said he remains the measuring stick of the industry.

-Backstage, Edge snuggled with Lita and told her he wasn’t satisfied with his back-up plans for the tag match tag partner. Then someone walked into the room. Edge smiled and said, “Why didn’t I think of you?” He laughed. The camera didn’t show who it was. Lawler complained, wanting to know. Good cliffhanger.

[Commercial Break]

5 — EDGE & CHRIS MASTERS vs. JOHN CENA & RIC FLAIR

Cena announced that his partner is “from right here in Charlotte. My partner is the 16 time World Heavyweight Champion. My partner is the Nature Boy, Ric Flair!” Out came Flair as Edge freaked out at ringside. Cena began the match against Masters. The crowd immediately chanted, “We Want Flair.” At 1:00 Flair tagged in and chopped away at Masters’s chest numerous times. Flair fought Edge on the ring apron, but then was press slammed by Masters. When Edge tagged in, he got some offense.

Flair hot-tagged Cena into the match at 5:15. No boos, but the pop wasn’t great, either. Cena worked over both heels in a flurry of offense. Cena set up Edge for an FU, but Lita jumped onto the ring apron and yanked Edge to the floor to safety. Masters then went for a Masterlock, but Flair clipped Masters from behind. Cena then gave an FU to Masters followed by the STFU. Masters tapped immediately.

WINNER: Cena & Flair at 6:20.

STAR RATING: *3/4 — High energy six minute match that was more on sizzle than steak, but for the final show before a PPV, it didn’t give away too much and let the Cena-Edge feud brew a bit more.

FINAL THOUGHT: Not a buzzworthy show like the last two weeks, although it set the stage for Rumble sufficiently.