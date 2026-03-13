FREE PODCAST 3/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Rock-Cena, Hogan’s eroding marketability, NXT, Triple H-Undertaker stip, WM27 match order, TNA Victory Road, Hardy situation (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 11 and 14, 2011.

On the Mar. 11, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers last night’s TNA Impact, the hype for Victory Road, Mr. Anderson’s promos on Impact vs. Before the Bell, Bully Ray’s strong character definition, TNA overall lacking a foundation for their characters, a potential WrestleMania 27 line-up from top to bottom, the WM27 opening match, plus a good amount of ROH talk covering the State of ROH.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Raw in-depth and look ahead to Monday’s Raw, discuss potential Rock-Cena-Miz booking scenarios at WrestleMania including a scenario where Miz walks out still WWE champion, plus discussion of the ill-fated NXT Season 5 that launched on Tuesday.

Then on the Mar. 14, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers last night’s TNA PPV, the Jeff Hardy situation in TNA and the lack of accountability in TNA, where TNA goes from here with Hardy, potential stipulation for Taker-Hunter at WrestleMania, Raw tonight, Snooki’s involvement, Rock Tweeting on “face to face” with Cena, whether WWE is hurting Cena with the Rock feud, similarities & differences between UFC buying Strikeforce and pro wrestling buy-outs, Hulk Hogan the least marketable he’s been since early 1980s, Abyss’s TV future, and more.

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