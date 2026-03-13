VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1960 (Mar. 11, 2026): Keller’s cover story on Cody beating Drew for WWE Title, Parks column on potential Cody heel turn, Keller’s TV reports, Newswire

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PWTorch Newsletter #1960
Cover-dated March 11, 2026
LINK: 1960 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Cody Rhodes beating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title… Greg Parks column on potential Cody heel turn and list of opponents… Keller’s TV reports… Newswire… More…
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