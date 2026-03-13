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VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1960 (Mar. 11, 2026): Keller’s cover story on Cody beating Drew for WWE Title, Parks column on potential Cody heel turn, Keller’s TV reports, Newswire

March 13, 2026

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PWTorch Newsletter #1960

Cover-dated March 11, 2026

LINK: 1960 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Cody Rhodes beating Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title… Greg Parks column on potential Cody heel turn and list of opponents… Keller’s TV reports… Newswire… More…

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