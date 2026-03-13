WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/13): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton contract signing, Jade Cargill vs. Michin, Jelly Roll appears

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 13, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT MORTGAGE MATCHUP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of earlier today 9,180 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,716 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/shbh2mcs92

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]