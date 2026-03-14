FREE PODCAST 3/14 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Baker-Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle split, Christian’s promo, live callers, emails (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-17-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discussed the main event bloodbath with Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, a breakdown of Christian’s debut AEW promo and why his approach could backfire, MJF’s explanation from splitting with Inner Circle, Cody vs. Penta, Darby-Lance Archer, Brian Cage’s apparent turn, and much more.

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