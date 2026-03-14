VIP PODCAST 3/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Gold King Ahura – wXw’s 16 Carat champ (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by his Oberhausen travel companions Mike Kilby and Snowboiii Josh for over two hours of chat all about the man of the moment, wXw’s 2026 16 Carat Gold Champion – Ahura. Perhaps the most underrated, under-the-radar wrestler on Earth, Ahura put on the performance of a lifetime over three days in the Turbinenhalle and the lads discuss what got him to that point, his strengths as a wrestler, and what his character is all about, and ponder about what the future for the “Gold King” could offer. From his early days in the Pretty Bastards tag team to miracle matches with Tetsuya Naito in front of 1,000 fans, it’s all covered in detail in a show which hopefully is just the beginning of this special talent getting his due in terms of coverage. Check it out!

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