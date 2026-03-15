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VIP PODCAST 3/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-14-2008): Keller & Mitchell discuss McMahon and Congress, Cena’s criticism of Rock analyzed, Mayweather-Show, AWA on ESPN history, WWE HOF (123 min.)

March 15, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • The news coverage of Vince McMahon and various congressmen from a number of angles
  • The changes at WWE.com with “Industry News” being added
  • A catch in the bragging about Floyd Mayweather’s WM salary
  • The ROH rape angle controversy
  • What made Raw great that week
  • John Cena’s criticism of The Rock shot down
  • The AWA on ESPN
  • Impact ratings dropping again
  • The latest WWE Hall of Fame entrants analyzed

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