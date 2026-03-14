WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Chornicling Jacob Fatu as he barrelled his way through his first two years in WWE

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Jacob Fatu debuted in WWE two years ago with much fanfare. He had a great multi-year run with MLW, as well as nice runs on the independent circuit. It was clear that he was going to be a favorite of many fans.

In the two years that he’s been there, the hype and likeability predictions have been proven right many times. He has been WWE United States Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion, showing everyone not familiar with his independent work why he was so hyped in the first place.

When he’s not on a championship run, he is simply running through guys with grit and tenacity. The WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series, this time spotlighting everything Jacob Fatu has done in the two years he’s been in WWE.

When he’s heading for the ring, his opponents better be prepared or run for safety. He has shown that he has no fear of beating anyone up in his way.

This video showcases Fatu’s ability to be a giant wrecking ball inside the ring. At nearly 20 minutes long, this shows everyone how his power is a key trait of his style. The very first video shows exactly why he is known for attacking people.

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Drew McIntyre is getting ready to speak to the crowd. Out of nowhere, Fatu comes flying in and starts punching him, not allowing him to get any kind of offense in. He crushes him against the turnbuckle, then dumps him out of the ring before diving to the outside onto him. There was no chance for McIntyre to even do anything.

I also enjoyed seeing him and Braun Strowman brawling together. Just like McIntyre, Strowman was pretty much helpless throughout the beatdown. That was very surprising, as he is extremely strong and showed his strength throughout his WWE tenure. But Fatu overpowered him from the start, getting in minimal offense throughout the fight.

Overall, this was a great video showing everyone that Fatu is one of the most agile and feared wrestlers in WWE today. It doesn’t matter who he goes up against in a fight, there’s a pretty high probability that things won’t end well for the other person. His athletic ability has been useful several times, as seen in this video. He has beaten up guys like McIntyre, Strowman, L.A. Knight, and Roman Reigns in his two years in WWE. All of them have shown their strength through both matches and championship reigns.

Fatu himself has had two successful reigns, leaving fans definitely wanting more gold on him in the near future. The one good thing about him is that he is never boring outside of being a champion. He still attacks people with great intensity, leaving fans amazed at his athleticism. His run in WWE has been a huge success so far, with this video getting people excited for what he’ll do next.