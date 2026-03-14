WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Rollins vs. The Vision, Penta vs. Americano, Finn vs. Dominik, Punk vs. Reigns, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After mentioning the dead father of Roman Reigns last week, World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk was back this week to touch on it. In the main event segment, Punk was in the ring diving into all the criticism he’s received since he said what he said. In the middle of this, he was interrupted by Jimmy & Jey Uso. With Reigns’ late father Sika also being their uncle, they were there to confront Punk about what he said. As both of them were very heated, they got into Punk’s face and demanded an apology.

While they would eventually get one, it would not be the kind of apology that they were expecting. In addition to that, we had The Vision confront Seth Rollins, Penta’s first defense as Intercontinental Champion, and the implosion of the relationship between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Seth Rollins vs. The Vision

Latest developments:

At Elimination Chamber, a mystery man in a black hoodie attacked Logan Paul and caused him to be eliminated from the Chamber match. Immediately after, the mystery man took the hoodie off to reveal himself as Seth Rollins. Last week as Paul Heyman was in the ring with Paul & Austin Theory demanding that Rollins come out, several men in black hoodies appeared that weee chased away by Paul & Theory. As another man in a black hoodie showed up in the aisle and kept Heyman from leaving the ring, another one appeared right behind him with a chair in his hand. After the one behind Heyman revealed himself to be Rollins, Rollins hit Heyman in the back with a chair and laid him out with a Curb Stomp.

This week, Adam Pearce was in the ring and demanded that Rollins come out. As a mystery man in a black hoodie appeared on top of the announce table, several others came out as they all entered the ring and the one that stayed in the ring revealed himself to be Rollins. Paul & Theory came out to confront Rollins but as they were about to enter the ring, the other mystery men in black hoodies came back into the ring as Rollins put the hoodie back on and he along with the rest of them disappeared. Immediately after, LA Knight came out to brawl with Theory & Paul until he was overpowered by them. The Usos came to Knight’s rescue as they fought off Paul & Theory but as they were about to hit Paul with a 1D, Theory pulled him out of the ring and they left.

Analysis:

All in all, this segment was a step down from last weeks. While it helped progress the story, there was nothing really noteworthy that happened here. What this segment did do was expose the fact that the black hoodie angle is played out. To have all those guys in black hoodies come into the ring and move around all over the place just looked ridiculous. As Rollins already revealed himself to be the man under the hoodie, there’s no need to continue this part of the story. Hopefully by next week, he just comes out to cut a regular promo as he’s still yet to do so.

With Brock Lesnar scheduled back next week, it’s now feeling more and more likely that Rollins will end up facing him at WrestleMania. Although Rollins screwed Paul in the Chamber match, doing that match or doing Rollins against Theory just wouldn’t have the spark of a WrestleMania match. In addition to that, it already seems like Paul & Theory are going to be wrapped up in a feud with the Usos. After he attacked Heyman the way he did last week, Rollins against Lesnar would be the only match they can do that would make sense and be able to keep this storyline interesting. While it’s clearly not WWE’s first or even second choice for a Mania match, it would be the best option of a bad situation.

Grade: C

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Iyo Sky vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile

Latest developments:

At Elimination Chamber, AJ Lee defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for the first time. Last week, AJ came out to the ring for a championship celebration. During the segment, she cut a promo saying that now that Becky is behind her, WrestleMania is ahead of her. She then issued an open challenge to any of the women on the roster to face her for the title as she vowed to defend it the next time she steps in the ring. Later in the night, it was announced that there would be a Gauntlet match with Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Ivy Nile taking place this week to decide who will be AJ’s first challenger.

This week, the Gauntlet match began with Iyo defeating Lyra with the Over the Moonsault. Raquel came out next and while the match was going on, Liv Morgan came out to cause a distraction before Stephanie Vaquer appeared to fight her off. As Raquel was distracted by this, she was put into a Small Package by Iyo and eliminated, but Raquel laid her out with a Tejana Bomb on the apron immediately after. As Ivy came out next and easily pinned Iyo to eliminate her, Bayley then entered the match and eliminated Ivy with a Bayley to Belly after a few minutes. Asuka entered last and as Kairi Sane was about to interfere on her behalf, Lyra came out to counter her and Asuka being distracted by this led to Bayley hitting her with the Rose Plant to win the match and a shot at AJ Lee’s Women’s IC Title next week.

Analysis:

Solid Gauntlet match that gave us a satisfying winner. Although many probably didn’t predict Bayley to be the one to win this match, it was the right move as a big win for her has been long overdue. As Bayley’s been out of the singles title picture since the summer, it’s going to be refreshing to see her finally challenge for a major title next week. In addition to that, Bayley vs. AJ is a fresh match that hasn’t happened in well over a decade. While Bayley likely won’t win, it’s still a match with loads of potential to be good that’ll make for a big attraction for next week.

Perhaps the reason Bayley won’t win the title next week is because of Lyra. Although Lyra helped her win here, there was a little tension between them when they did a backstage interview afterwards. Also, it was Bayley who accidentally cost Lyra the match against Becky at SummerSlam where she wasn’t allowed to challenge for the Women’s IC Title afterwards as long as Becky had it. As they’ve held off on having Bayley and Lyra feud since then for whatever reason, it feels like now’s the time for it to happen. With all of these factors in mind, it would be surprising if Lyra doesn’t end up playing a factor in the outcome to next week’s match.

Grade: B

Penta vs. El Grande Americano

Latest developments:

Three weeks ago, Penta defeated El Grande Americano to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Last week, Penta challenged Dominik Mysterio for his Intercontinental Title in a match where Dominik attempted to get JD McDonagh to retrieve the timekeepers hammer for him to use as a weapon. As JD was about to give it to Dominik, Finn Balor stopped him and told JD that Dominik needed to win on his own. During all this commotion, Penta leaped over the top rope onto Finn & JD to take them out. After Dominik missed a 619 attempt, Penta put him down with the Mexican Destroyer to win the match and his first Intercontinental Championship.

This week, Penta had his first title defense against Americano after OG Americano was nowhere to be found following a backstage interaction with Danhausen. Penta hit Americano with a Springboard Clothesline but as he was about to hit him with a Suicide Dive, Americano stopped him with a right hand. Americano later hit Penta with a head butt to the gut in mid air, but it still wasn’t enough to put Penta away. Penta eventually made a comeback with a drop kick to Americano while he was against the bottom turnbuckle and then proceeded to leap over the top rope onto him. As Americano jumped from the top rope, Penta hit him with a Codebreaker and followed that with a Springboard Mexican Destroyer to retain his title.

Analysis:

Considering that Penta just won the IC Title last week, it looks like they’re wasting no time in making him a fighting champion. While the match here was solid, the promo that Penta cut before the match really stood out. From how long it took him to get to WWE and how appreciative he was to be where he is now, he’s a hard person not to root for. In the year that he’s been in the company, he’s really become the most popular luchador since Rey Mysterio. Considering how many years WWE tried to find a luchador on that same level as Mysterio, they finally found someone in Penta who can fill that void whenever Mysterio does retire.

While this match made for a fine first title defense for Penta, they need to get him some fresh opponents. Between Americano, OG Americano, Chad Gable, and Ludwig Kaiser, Penta’s been wrestling roughly the same combination of people ever since he debuted. In order to keep his title reign interesting, he needs to work with new people and also have an actual feud with someone. With WrestleMania around the corner, it’s kind of hard right now to predict what match he’s going to be in. As the IC Title is still very prestigious, it would be a shame if Penta doesn’t have anything meaningful to do at Mania or if God forbid, he’s left off the card completely.

Grade: B

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Latest developments:

Last week before Dominik Mysterio was set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor told Dominik that he needed to win the match on his own. As the match took place and Dominik had Finn as well as JD McDonagh in his corner, Dominik asked JD to get the timekeeper’s hammer so he could use it as a weapon. Before JD could give it him, Finn stopped JD from doing so as he once again said that Dominik needed to win the match by himself. As the two of them were caught up in this, Penta leaped over the top rope onto both of them. After Dominik was distracted by all this and later missed a 619 attempt, he was taken down with a Mexican Destroyer by Penta and lost his title.

Dominik was in the ring this week along with Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, & JD McDonagh as he called Finn out to the ring. After apologizing for costing Dominik his title last week, Finn said the more he tries to teach him the more he realizes that his dad was right about him being a spoiled little prick. Dominik pie faced Finn before Finn hit him with a Fele Kick and he then followed that with a Sling Blade. As Finn was about to hit Dominik with a running drop kick, JD clotheslined him as he along with Dominik, Liv, & Raquel kicked Finn while he was down. Dominik then hit Fin with the timekeeper’s hammer, a 619, a Frog Splash, and then a second Frog Splash onto a chair.

Analysis:

For as long as we waited for the split between Finn and Dominik to happen, it paid off perfectly here. After it had been teased for the better part of a year, pulling the trigger here was the right move. It’s crazy to think that Finn was in Judgment Day for four years and the same way he joined the group by having Edge kicked out turned out to be the same way he was kicked out. While it was odd that everyone from Judgment Day other than Dominik was in the ring at first, it all made sense for the way it played out after. Out of everyone from the early incarnations of Judgment Day, Dominik is the only one left.

In addition to being a great segment, this really sold Finn vs. Dominik for WrestleMania. Other than Punk vs. Reigns, this feels like the most interesting storyline going on right now. While it would’ve great if the IC Title was involved, it looks like from how well this angle turned out that they don’t really need it. If this segment is any indication, this storyline is going to be one of the main reasons to watch Raw between now and WrestleMania. While this storyline took a long time to get to this point, the way it played out here made it worth the wait.

Grade: A

C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns

Latest developments:

On the February 2 Raw, Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns chose World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as the champion he will challenge at WrestleMania. Last week as Reigns was in the ring about to cut a promo, he was interrupted by Punk. As the two of them went back and forth, Reigns told Punk he wasn’t the right guy to be the champion because of his attitude and that he vowed to send him on a retirement tour after he beats him at WrestleMania. As Reigns tried to leave, Punk stopped him and got into how Reigns was now all alone without any Bloodline or wise man to surround him. He ended the promo by saying that Reigns wouldn’t be all alone anymore after WrestleMania as he vowed to bury him right next to his father.

This week as Punk came out to address the criticism he’s been getting for what he said last week, he was interrupted by Jimmy & Jey Uso. The Usos demanded that Punk apologized and then Punk got into how if Reigns’ late dad could see, he would see how narcissistic and egotistical his son really is. After the Usos still demanded that he apologized, Punk said he was sorry and shook both of their hands. Punk then said he was sorry that Reigns treated them like garbage and never apologized, he’s sorry that Reigns disrespected Dusty Rhodes and was never on the hook for apologizing for it, and that Reigns should’ve been the one confronting him if he really cared about all of this instead of sending his young boys. Punk pushed the mic into Jey’s chest before Jey shoved him and as Punk was about to go at him, Jimmy knocked him down with a right hand as the show ended.

Analysis:

For Reigns not being on the show this week, they did a great job in this segment in keeping the interest in WrestleMania going. After Punk said what he did last week about burying Reigns next to his father, it made perfect sense for the Usos to come out to confront him. Considering how long it’s been since the peak of the Bloodline; it was refreshing to see that version of Jimmy & Jey here. While what Punk said last week may have crossed the line, Punk was right to point out all the bad things Reigns did in the past that he was never forced to apologize for. As Reigns never did anything to change his character or make amends for his past sins when he turned babyface, everything Punk said was spot on.

From the way this build has gone so far, Reigns really feels like the heel in this whole storyline. Especially after everything Punk said about him here, it’s hard to look at Reigns in any other way. While they could turn him heel before Mania to spice things up, it’s probably best to keep both men in the roles they’re in now. After what happened last week and also here, having Reigns back next week is going to make things even spicier. With the Usos now involved in this too, what role they play as this storyline progresses will also be an appealing aspect of this.

Grade: A

Oba Femi vs. Rusev

This week, Oba Femi went one on one with Rusev in a match where Oba hit him with a big boot followed by clothesline that took them both over the top rope. As they fought outside the ring, Rusev regained the advantage with a spin kick on top of the announce table. Rusev continued to capitalize with a Machka Kick, but Oba came back with a flying Uppercut. Showing off his impressive strength, Oba then picked Rusev up with ease and dropped him onto the mat. Oba then finished off Rusev with the Fall from Grace to pick up the impressive win.

Analysis:

Another solid win for Oba here to continue making him look strong. While it seemed like this feud would’ve gone on longer, it’s clear from this match that this was just a one off. With Rusev seemingly in the review, Oba now needs to get into whatever feud he’s going to be in that carries into WrestleMania. By next week, they need to have a clear direction of who that opponent for him at WrestleMania is going to be. As great as it’s been to see him dominate people, he needs a match at WrestleMania that’s gonna be a serious test for him.