VIP PODCAST 3/14 – Radican Worldwide: Referee injured during match in OVW, Tony Khan says he would love to be on same channel as UFC, Cody on relationship with Roman + Lansdell on NJPW Cup 2026 (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:
- OVW referee Dallas Edwards suffers apparent seizure during the match that isn’t stopped
- Tony Khan says he’d love to be on the same channel as UFC
- Cody Rhodes talks about his strange relationship with Roman Reigns
In the extended go-home segment, Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell to discuss the NJPW Cup 2026 through the first two rounds. Radican and Lansdell cover the first two rounds of the tournament in-depth and analyze the results and what they mean going forward as the tournament enters the quarterfinal round this weekend. Download this show now!
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