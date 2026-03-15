FREE PODCAST 3/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Shane-Vince-Undertaker Raw summit, return of Reigns, Roadblock analysis, Brock, Bray, Triple H, WrestleMania 32, beyond WM32 (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-15-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions looking at preview night’s Raw, Roadblock, the Vince-Shane-Undertaker summit, the Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose hype, Triple H’s chance of turning babyface soon, and much more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed a range of topics suggested by emails from listeners including more on Raw, Roadblock, WrestleMania 32, and beyond WrestleMania 32, plus ROH and TNA topics.

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