AEW REVOLUTION PPV RESULTS (3/15): Keller’s report on Hangman vs. MJF, FTR vs. Young Bucks, Moxley vs. Takeshita, Thekla vs. Statlander

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AEW REVOLUTION PPV REPORT

MARCH 15, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. AT CRYPTO ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON PPV WORLDWIDE

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

[PRE-SHOW]

Hosts: Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, R.J. City

-Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, and R.J. City hosted a panel discussion during the pre-show (your home for AEW/ROH wrestlers you didn’t know were still on the roster if you only watch Dynamite). R.J. told the Academy Awards to “go to hell.” (That awards show is live on ABC opposite of this event.)

(A) BOOM & DOOM (A.J. & Q.T. Marshall w/Aaron Solo, Big Justice, The Rizzler) vs. “THE INFANTRY (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo w/Shane Taylor, Trish Adora, Cyrstal XO)