VIP PODCAST 3/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Orton turns on Cody, in-person at Enjoy Wrestling indy event, Danhausen, Jelly Roll, Manami Toyota new interview, MyAEW streaming, OVW ref incident (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Randy Orton’s heel turn on Cody Rhodes and how pivotal the follow-up will be

Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania picture after his title loss and is a match against Nick Aldis being teased

Danhausen, Miz, Kit Wilson, and Jelly Roll on Smackdown, and why is Jelly Roll seen as a MAGA-sympathetic or Kid Rock-adjacent

In-person details on attending an Enjoy Wrestling indy event with a mix of AEW and WWE wrestlers, plus thoughts on the “indy wrestling experience”

Manami Toyota looking back at her 20s in All Japan Women and how bullying and control clouds that chapter of her life

The new MyAEW streaming service and what it means and doesn’t mean to U.S. and international AEW fans

Al Snow’s statement on the scary referee injury at last week’s OVW event

Big Boom A.J. visiting the New Japan Dojo

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