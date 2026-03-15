VIP PODCAST 3/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Orton turns on Cody, in-person at Enjoy Wrestling indy event, Danhausen, Jelly Roll, Manami Toyota new interview, MyAEW streaming, OVW ref incident (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Randy Orton’s heel turn on Cody Rhodes and how pivotal the follow-up will be
- Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania picture after his title loss and is a match against Nick Aldis being teased
- Danhausen, Miz, Kit Wilson, and Jelly Roll on Smackdown, and why is Jelly Roll seen as a MAGA-sympathetic or Kid Rock-adjacent
- In-person details on attending an Enjoy Wrestling indy event with a mix of AEW and WWE wrestlers, plus thoughts on the “indy wrestling experience”
- Manami Toyota looking back at her 20s in All Japan Women and how bullying and control clouds that chapter of her life
- The new MyAEW streaming service and what it means and doesn’t mean to U.S. and international AEW fans
- Al Snow’s statement on the scary referee injury at last week’s OVW event
- Big Boom A.J. visiting the New Japan Dojo
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