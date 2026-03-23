30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/11/1996): The episode where Goldust bent down and examined Piper’s kilt and suggested he “come around his backlot,” plus Bret at Stu Hart Dungeon, Undertaker & Yokozuna tag

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 11, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #379 )

The program opened with hype for Yokozuna teaming up with former rival Undertaker, plus previewed Roddy Piper’s Ultimate announcement…

(1) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fought Savio Vega to a double countout at 8:47.

After Austin dominated offense, Vega made a comeback at 8:00 and less than a minute later both were counted out at ringside. After the match, Austin and Vega continued to brawl, rolling on the mat. Austin eventually powdered after Savio hit him with a spin wheel kick…

Vince McMahon reviewed the tag team tournament opening round, mentioning and showing Razor Ramon by name…

Goldust came to the ring followed by Roddy Piper. Piper made fun of Goldust’s outfit and said that Goldust has no pride and he was disgracing the Intercontinental Title. Piper stared down Goldust and said, “Not even Freddy Krueger comes into my nightmares.” Goldust then began talking. He said he wants a piece of Piper really bad. Goldust got on his knees and roamed around Piper’s kilt telling him to come around his backlot because that’s where he does his best work. Eventually Piper had enough and shoved and slapped Goldust and left the ring…

(2) The Godwinn Brothers (w/Hillbilly Jim and a dog) defeated Jerry Mead & Alex Porteau at 1:40. During the match Phineous showed his temper and had to be restrained by Henry Godwinn…

Jim Ross filed a report on Shawn Michaels’s training, going back to his hometown of San Antonio, Tex. where he reunited with his mentor Jose Lothario…

Jim Ross filed another report, this one from Calgary, Alberta to show Bret Hart’s training session at Stu Hart’s Dungeon. Bret said his training was tough, whereas Michaels’s was of a Mexican type influence with flying around. He said he doesn’t know any Mexican wrestlers who are tough. He said his strength is in submission wrestling (ironic given all of the submission holds used in Mexico). “He reminds me of a tennis ball bouncing around the ring,” he said. “Some people think Shawn Michaels is the best wrestler in the WWF and that drives me nuts.” Both were good features. Bret was especially good in his role (partially because he was essentially shooting)…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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A highlight video aired on Ultimate Warrior…

(3) Hunter Hearst Helmsley won a squash. During the match, without much fanfare, McMahon announced Hunter would be Ultimate’s opponent. McMahon played up the angle of not knowing what Ultimate Warrior looks like anymore, playing up a rumor started by Mr. Perfect that Warrior only weighs 170 pounds now…

The latest Billionaire Ted skit aired. They did a great job replicating the phony-looking computer graphic desk Gene Okerlund sits at during some of his Control Center updates. They showed Huckster breathing oxygen while training and showed Savage trying to get a psychological edge by spraying hair on his head. Scheme Gene then said call 1-900-LYING-BALDY for the scoop on whether there might actually be darkness tonight…

Bret vs. Tatanka was plugged as the main event next week…

(4) Yokozuna & Undertaker beat British Bulldog & Owen Hart via DQ. During ring intros they interviewed Diesel in the back watching the match on a monitor. He talked about his tag matches with Michaels against Undertaker & Bret Hart. He said, “I just hope the rumors about Shawn Michaels aren’t true.” When McMahon asked what those rumors were, Diesel shoved the camera out of his face and grimaced. Apparently they are going to break up Michaels and Diesel before Diesel leaves for WCW. A minute into the match Diesel came to the ring and clotheslined and pounded on Paul Bearer for no reason. Undertaker chased Diesel to the back, abandoning Yokozuna. Owen and Bulldog doubled on Yokozuna. Vader then came to the ring and nailed Yokozuna from behind. Ahmed Johnson made the save. Vader took a bump for an Ahmed clothesline. Jake Roberts then entered the fray. The fans popped for Yoko’s comeback…