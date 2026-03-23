30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/18/1996): The episode where Bret called Shawn Michaels dancing “obnoxious and annoying” and said “this isn’t a dance contest”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 18, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #380 )

(Taped 3/11 in San Antonio, Tex.)… The program opened with footage of Diesel smashing Shawn Michaels with a chair at MSG the previous afternoon… Vince McMahon & Jerry Lawler opened the program…

(1) Jake Roberts defeated British Bulldog. Jake surprised Bulldog with a DDT at 4:00. Jim Cornette stopped the pinfall, so Jake chased Cornette with the snake wrapped around his neck…

Two more similar features aired on Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, contrasting their training and their backgrounds. Excellent pieces, again with Bret Hart giving some of his best interviews because of the edge they have. He talked negatively about Michaels dancing. “This isn’t a dance contest,” he said. “It’s one thing to be confident, but it’s another thing to be obnoxious and annoying”…

They recapped the Roddy Piper-Goldust angle from last week and announced the Hollywood Backlot match stipulations for Wrestlemania…

(2) Goldust (w/Marlena) beat Fatu in 5:00. Goldust wore a kilt during the match. In a phone interview, Piper reacted to Goldust wearing a kilt. He said he failed to see the humor in the situation and would make him pay at Wrestlemania. “If you have a weak heart, don’t come,” Piper said…

They showed highlights of Ultimate Warrior to hype his match against Hunter…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

McMahon interviewed Cornette, Bulldog, Owen Hart, and Vader. Owen focused on Jake, Bulldog on Ahmed, and Vader on Yokozuna. During a video wall prerecorded interview Jake Roberts and Yokozuna revealed that the fine print of the contract says if the babyfaces win, Cornette has to survive five minutes with Yokozuna…

Highlights aired of the Sunday afternoon MSG tag brawl with Diesel & Michaels vs. Undertaker & Bret Hart including Diesel’s heel turn. The chairshot Diesel gave Michaels looked great. Michaels said as he was being helped from the ring, “I’m gonna kick his seven foot ass”…

(3) Diesel beat Barry Horowitz. McMahon referred to Diesel’s turn as cowardice. Lawler justified Diesel’s actions saying everyone is talking about Michaels and ignoring Diesel. Paul Bearer came to ringside to shift the focus back on Diesel’s match against Undertaker. Diesel freaked out after he opened the it and saw a replica of himself lying in the casket wrapped in plastic…

As they cut to a commercial, they showed Ted DiBiase consulting with 1-2-3 Kid and Tatanka in the locker room…

(4) Bret Hart beat Tatanka (mgd. by DiBiase). 1-2-3 Kid came to ringside but his presence backfired…

The latest Billionaire Ted skit aired with Ted playing Jack Nicholson’s part in “A Few Good Men” cracking under pressure, saying “you can’t handle the truth,” and bragging about power…