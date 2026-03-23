30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/25/1996): The episode where Bret Hart broke character on color commentary and commented to McMahon about his booking being “like soup,” plus more Goldust, Hunter, Lief Cassidy

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The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 25, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #381 )

(Taped Mar. 11 in San Antonio, Tex.)…

(1) Shawn Michaels pinned Lief Cassidy in 11:00. Before the match Michaels held a camcorder (“The Kliq Cam,” spurned no doubt by ECW’s “Fan Cam”). Michaels introduced Jose Lothario before the match. Lothario announced that he believed Michaels would leave Wrestlemania as champion. Bret Hart then came to ringside and Jerry Lawler fled to “turn the lights off in his car.” Bret then took Lawler’s place and said the Mexican style is nice and flashy, but not punishing.

Before the commercial break, Marty Jannetty came to ringside. In an unplanned, classic small moment in Raw history, Bret slyly looked over at McMahon and to McMahon, not to the viewers, said, “It’s kinda like soup. You just keep adding to it. I thought it was enough I was out here.” Bret smiled and laughed at his wit. Vince laughed, too, and said, “The recipe continues. Add a little spice. No telling what will happen tonight.” Through his comment, Bret was acknowledging Vince decides who comes to the ring and when. Bret has been just fantastic lately behind the mic in all settings.

Bret referred to Michaels getting attacked by “nine cheerleaders in Syracuse.” McMahon corrected him. Bret said, “There aren’t nine guys in Syracuse who could do that to me.” Michaels made a comeback on Cassidy by blocking a second superplex attempt and hitting him with a top rope clothesline. He then incorporated his nip up believably as he lay on the mat for a moment before nipping up to pop the crowd. Jannetty began interfering, but Bret got up and backed Jannetty away. Michaels then hit Cassidy with a rather weak looking superkick. Bret and Michaels then went nose to nose as Lothario tried to separate them. Afterward Bret said, “Sometimes you can’t get any gratitude.” He said he considered Michaels a friend, but not a great friend and further hyped his Wrestlemania main event…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) Hunter Hearst Helmsley beat Aldo Montoya at 4:30 after the pedigree. Regarding Wrestlemania, McMahon said: “No one can bring you this kind of athleticism, excitement, intrigue as the WWF can. We’re not talking about a bait and switch kind of a thing. We’re not talking about an eight minute match with someone who beefs about making $30 million.” Lawler said he’s heard rumors that Ultimate Warrior has gained 200 pounds and got a crew cut…

A “movie clip” aired of Goldust in his back lot fondling a mannequin wearing a “Hot Rod” t-shirt. He got quite violent at the end, throwing the dummy into a wall…

A promo aired for next week’s Raw previewing the debut of Mankind (Michael Foley)…

Vince McMahon interviewed Undertaker and Paul Bearer in the ring. Undertaker said to Diesel, “The once shining star that was your future is now a dismal light”…

A few seconds aired of Dok Hendrix (a/k/a Michael Hayes) singing “‘Badstreet USA”…

The third series of out of ring features aired on Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, narrated by Jim Ross. Regarding Shawn Michaels, “One unforgettable hour will define a lifetime of yearning. What becomes of the man when he finally fulfills his dream? What becomes of the boy if he doesn’t?” Bret said: “I knew three or four years ago Shawn Michaels was gonna be the guy who was going to try to take my spot. I went through the same thing with Randy Savage. I thought he was really good and all of a sudden I was knocking on his door, the next thing I knew I passed him… Unfortunately, I’m not ready to leave yet.” Bret said Michaels gets overconfident and irrational when pressure is put on him. “Sooner or later he makes his mistake and it’s all over”…

(3) Ahmed Johnson beat Owen Hart via DQ when British Bulldog interfered. Not much to the match. Vader then joined Bulldog. Yokozuna and Jake Roberts made the save…

The program closed with a Slammy Nominated video on Bret Hart that was very well put together…

This is the first week without a Billionaire Ted skit since they began…