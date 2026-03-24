TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (3/19): Moose’s quest to dismantle The System, Rosemary-Allie-Raven vignette, Santana and Maclin face-to-face, Leon Slater, Angel Warriors

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HITS

Moose’s continued quest to dismantle the System:

I like the fact that Moose made quick work of Brian Myers and that Santino banned the rest of the System from ringside. You would think that Moose would want to brutalize Myers more for the betrayal but sometimes the best revenge is living, or in this case, winning, well. Myers looking like an absolute scrub here does nothing to make him and Bear Bronson look like legitimate contenders to the Hardys for the tag titles, however.

The Angel Warriors as an act:

The only thing I dislike about Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside is their tag team name. Aside from that, their earnestness and joy of performance is self-evident and has me fully invested as an act. I want to see them on their journey. I am really looking forward to Lee wrestling Dani Luna again for the Knockouts title at Sacrifice. I just wish that the dueling authority figures of Marella and Rae didn’t pigeon-hole Arianna Grace in for a Triple Threat match.

“Action” Mike Jackson making the Elegance Brand tolerable for one night:

I love the idea of a 76-year old man still being capable of having a professional wrestling match after 60-years in the business. It’s nothing if not impressive. The Atlanta crowd was all-in on him. While I can’t stand the Elegance Brand and Mr. Elegance as the channel-changers that they are. The involvement of Jackson actually worked for the debut of Mr. Elegance. With the return of ODB, on top of the aforementioned points, this segment was mildly enjoyable, dare I say?

Leon Slater’s Promo:

While I do feel as though Leon Slater relied a bit too heavily on tropes in his promo, like tired cuss words, he was able to deliver it with the intensity necessary for a feud with the maniacal character of Eric Young. Slater is still very young so I feel confident that he will be a good-to-very good promo sooner rather than later.

The Rosemary-Allie-Raven Vignette:

I enjoy when professional wrestling has the courage to try different backgrounds and aesthetics for building characters outside of the actual wrestling ring. The zaniness of these vignettes only works for a character like Rosemary and the innocence of Allie under her tutelage is both humorous and endearing. The addition of Raven provides a bit of relevant nostalgia and comic relief, oddly enough. I’m curious to see where this act goes next and how it translates to the wrestling ring.

The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) vs. The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth)

This match was fine. It was nothing to write home about relative to other Nemeth Brother matches, but I’m feeling generous so I will lean to a hit for this match. The Righteous feel like natural heels so this alliance with the Hardys feels out of place.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Frankie Kazarian-Elijah-A.J. Francis-Hometown Man continued feud:

I never intend to be mean in my analysis but I’m going to be rather blunt, there feels like a lot of mediocre to below mediocre talent in one feud here. Of all these wrestlers I like the Hometown man the most and he’s intended to be somewhat of a comedy wrestler. This is not ideal.

Mustafa Ali and Order Four:

I love Mustafa Ali as an act, but I feel as though he has outgrown Order Four. I wish that TNA would have him break-off and be truly elevated to a main event singles act. He deserves it much more than acts like Steve Maclin and Eric Young, at this point in their careers.

Tessa Blanchard-Jody Threat backstage segment:

Thank God that this was brief because it certainly wasn’t good. The acting was straight out of community theatre from both wrestlers here.

Mike Santana and Steve Maclin Face-to-Face:

Why does it feel like Maclin is resorting back to his “Forgotten Sons” character, years ago, when he was still in NXT? That gimmick was a dud and this new, TNA version of him feels like a dud too. Talking about your past in the military is always going to make some fans feel sympathetic for you which is not ideal for a heel character. Santana seems to be playing down to the level of Maclin as it relates to their promos in this title build. TNA has really bungled the magic that they had with Mike Santana from 2025. The restaurant-setting really didn’t do much for me either.