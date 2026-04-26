20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (3-31-2006): The episode where Kurt Angle tapped out two top stars one after another in the main event

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The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown on UPN

March 31, 2006

Taped March 28, 2006 in Kansas City, Missouri

Report by James Caldwell, Torch columnist

– We began with clips from last week’s show, including Randy Orton claiming everyone is jealous of his Sylvan-like skills. We were reminded that Mark Henry pinned World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle last week. Oh, the horror.

– Without the usual Smackdown video opening, Rey Mysterio’s music hit. Rey saluted the crowd as Michael Cole and Tazz talked up Rey. Strong pop when his music hit and he stared into the crowd. “This Sunday, my dream comes true,” he said. “I will be wrestling for the World Championship on the biggest stage of them all, WrestleMania. I’ve worked for this entire moment my entire life. There’s someone who said I don’t deserve to be in the main event at WrestleMania. There’s someone who calls me a charity case. There’s someone who screwed me out of my match last week. And that someone is Randy Orton.” Boos. Rey called Randy out. “I want Randy Orton in this very ring so I can prove to him that I deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania. Teddy Long, please come out here and make this match official.” Instead, Kurt Angle’s music.

Angle stared straight ahead as he walked to the ring. Angle took out his mouthpiece then told Rey that he wanted a piece of Randy after everything he put him through the last few weeks. Angle said it’s every man for himself and he’s going to be the one to walk away with the title. Boos. Interesting. Angle said, “nobody beats the wrestling machine. Nobody beats the only Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE history. Nobody beats me.” Definitely a heel promo to place Angle in the role of the tweener at Mania. Angle said he wanted Randy.

Randy’s music hit. Randy was sporting an NWO Wolfpac-style t-shirt. Randy said Rey and Randy have their panties in a bunch. “What is going on?” he asked. “Did I really get under your skin that badly? If I’m not mistaken, both of you want a piece of me.” Rey and Angle argued over each other for who wanted Randy more. “How about this – Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton in a handicap match right here tonight.” Randy asked the crowd if they want to see Randy embarrass and destroy the paper champion, Kurt Angle, and the charity case, Rey Mysterio. The crowd booed. Randy said he doesn’t want to jeopardize his health before Mania so he wasn’t wrestling tonight. He said he was going to pack his bags, grab a flight to Chicago, and see everyone on Sunday.

Teddy Long’s music hit, finally. He stopped Randy in the aisleway. Teddy told Randy that the handicap match sounds intriguing. “In fact, playa, it’s a hell of an idea, dawg,” he said. Randy said Teddy is taking sides again. He said Rey is Teddy’s favorite and he put him in the Mania main event because “you felt sorry for him.” Angle interrupted and said it’s not about Rey, it’s about himself and Randy. Rey stopped Angle short and asked if Angle agrees with Randy. “Are you saying I don’t deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania?” Angle said he didn’t say that. Rey questioned Angle for doubting him in the ring. Angle said no one can beat him in the ring. Rey pointed out that he dropkicked him last week.

Angle accused Rey of costing him his match last week. Randy interrupted and suggested Rey vs. Angle tonight. He said Rey could prove that he deserves his spot at WrestleMania by beating Kurt Angle. Randy asked Angle if he was too scared to accept the challenge. “I’ll beat anyone, anywhere, anytime,” Angle said. Rey said Randy’s right – every man for himself. “Not only will I beat you tonight, but I’ll beat you this Sunday and become World Heavyweight Champion.” Teddy interrupted and said they have a match. “Tonight, it will be Rey Mysterio one-on-one with Kurt Angle.” Teddy said Randy isn’t off the hook. Teddy called out security to escort Randy out of the building to Chicago. “This is prejudice!” Randy screamed. “Oh, because you didn’t get your way, right?” Teddy retorted. Security hauled Randy off. Rey and Angle went face-to-well…neck.

Well, the segment accomplished what it needed. It was fifteen minutes of setting the table for WrestleMania, creating a strong sense of purpose for the match, and giving each main player some face time. However, it sets up either Rey or Randy to be very weak heading into Mania with one or the other not being able to hold up his prediction since someone has to lose in the match tonight. Effective on one level, but too compromising on another level. Already more action than the entire first hour last week.

[Commercial Break]

– We saw a clip from during the commercial break when security escorted Randy to his rental car. Randy threw his bag in the back of the SUV and sped off.

– Chris Benoit came to the ring. Animal came out and stumbled over himself. He asked how he doesn’t have a match at WrestleMania. The crowd was silent. Animal said he would beat Benoit for the U.S. Title and get his way into Mania. Cole said Animal is blaming the fans for not letting go of the Road Warrior legacy so Animal can be on his own. Suuuuuure.

1 — CHRIS BENOIT vs. ANIMAL — U.S. Title match

Animal slapped Benoit across the face. Benoit shoved Animal to the outside. He slapped the mat then returned to the ring. Benoit delivered a hard chop to the chest followed by a German Suplex. Benoit executed the trifecta on the biker. I wonder if he’s using Undertaker’s old biker clothes. Benoit went for the Sharpshooter, but Animal slipped out. Animal pulled out brass knucks and threw the weakest punch in wrestling history. Benoit sidestepped him and dropped him on the mat with the Crossface. Animal tapped out.

WINNER: Chris Benoit at 2:03. Quick and effective for establishing Benoit as being a strong champion heading into Mania.

– Backstage, JBL mockingly congratulated Benoit on his victory. JBL sarcastically said Benoit made Animal tap out. “You may be the greatest technical wrestler of our generation, which reminds me of another great technical wrestler of our generation, your best friend, Eddie Guerrero,” he said. Benoit nearly punched him in the face. JBL told him to take it easy. He said he took the belt off Eddie and he would do the same to Benoit. Benoit said he’s glad that JBL’s hand has healed because he’s going to need it to tap out. Well, it was only inevitable Eddie’s name would return in a storyline before Mania.

[Commercial Break]

– This week in wrestling history: William Perry as part of the Chicago Bears. Wow. Seeing the word “wrestling” on WWE TV or hearing the word “wrestling” instead of “sports entertainment” was a big moment. Michael Cole said John Cena will induct Perry into the Hall. Interesting call.

2 — JBL (w/Jillian Hall) vs. DANIEL CROSS

Cole made fun of Daniel Cross. “This will be a tough test – tongue-in-cheek – for JBL,” Cole said. He also said Cross is 0-4 in his “wrestling” – for the second time in three minutes! – career. JBL hit the clothesline from hell for the easy win. Cole asked if we were looking at the next U.S. champion.

WINNER: JBL at 0:47. Smart match. JBL gains points for being a good heel by booking a match with a jobber to get an easy tune up match, as Cole pointed out. I’ve just never heard a jobber raked across the coals as much as Cross was by Cole and Tazz. No underdog story in this match.

– Cole and Tazz ran down the Hall of Fame line up and Smackdown matches.

[Commercial Break]

– The Miz took us on a tour of the WWE offices in Stamford. Not since Beyond the Mat and WWE’s Super Bowl commercials have cameras been that close to the office action. The Miz played games with WWE’s equivalent of Pam from The Office and hung up on one caller.

– Booker T and Sharmell came to the ring. Paul Burchill came to the ring. Cole referenced Pirates of the Carribbean. Cole said he really liked the movie as well as Peter Pan and Hook. As I wrote when the gimmick debuted, I can sense a promotional tie-in between POTC 2 and Burchill when the movie debuts this summer.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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3 — BOOKER T (w/Sharmell) vs. PAUL BURCHILL

Booker’s entire wrestling gear combination was red. If you blinked for a second, he looked like Ahmed Johnson. Burchill hit a standing moonsault. Boogeyman’s music came on and smoke filled the arena. Booker went looking for Boogeyman, leaving Sharmell ringside. Boogeyman came from under the ring and stood behind Sharmell. She did one of those super-slow turnarounds you see in scary movies before screaming when she made eye-contact with Boogeyman. Booker saw what happened on the Titantron and his eyes bugged out. Boogeyman put Sharmell on his shoulders and carried her to the back. Booker gingerly followed through the curtain. Burchill was announced as the victor.

WINNER: Burchill via count out at 2:55. Booker didn’t look to be in the best shape with the legit injury having a lingering effect. The Mania match is going to be short.

[Commercial Break]

– We saw a clip from during the commercial where Booker frantically searched for Sharmell. Agents looked at him like he was nuts.

4 — BOBBY LASHLEY & MATT HARDY & TATANKA vs. MNM (MERCURY & NITRO w/Melina) & FIT FINLAY

Cole has certainly come around. After completely ignoring Melina’s entrances for months, Cole is now ogling over Melina just like Tazz. Lashley took an early tag and cleared MNM out of the ring. He pointed at Finlay, saying he wanted him. Finlay slowly entered the ring and showed slight fear on his face. Finlay delayed long enough before MNM attacked him from behind. Lashley thwarted the attack then tagged in Tatanka. He hit an inside-out clothesline on Nitro then punched Mercury off the apron. He did his war cry. We do live in the year 2006, right? Finlay took control for the heels and Melina answered Tatanka’s war cry with her signature ear-piercing scream. Hardy took a hot tag at 5:00. He hit a double clothesline on MNM. Finlay and Lashley entered the ring. Lashley hit an exploder suplex. Mercury knocked Lashley out of the ring from behind. Hardy came up behind Mercury. Lashley told him to turn around. Mercury turned around and walked into the Twist of Fate from Hardy for the win. Afterwards, the heels retreated and the babyfaces got their shine.

WINNERS: Lashley, Hardy, and Tatanka at 6:24. I am shocked. Shocked, I tell you. Matt Hardy scores a victory in a WWE ring. That’s news worthy these days. Good match setting up the Money in the Bank match. A video package on Hardy’s involvement in epic ladder matches of yesteryear would have been appropriate.

[Commercial Break. The Ice Age 2 movie is using Flair’s tried and true Space Odyssey entrance music. There’s an age joke in there somewhere, unfortunately.]

– There was a black wreath in the middle of the ring. Mark Henry came to the ring in a suit. I don’t believe they carry his size at Men’s Warehouse. The lights dimmed, earthly funeral music played, and Henry spoke from a black book. Henry did a preacher-like speech and rattled off the names Undertaker has defeated at WrestleMania. Triple H’s name received the biggest pop, since he lost to Undertaker. Henry said the names are from the past and he wouldn’t fall victim to Taker’s winning streak.

[Commercial Break]

– We saw a repeat of the Candice Michelle Playboy preview with the strategically placed objects.

5 — MEXICOOLS (PSICOSIS & SUPER CRAZY) vs. JAMIE NOBLE & KID KASH

Tazz told Cole not to act like an idiot when the Mexicools drove by. Noble smacked around each Juan Deere before Kash caught Crazy from behind to begin the match. Tazz questioned Gregory Helms’s toughness for missing wrestling time with a broken nose. Cole said he has something written into his contract as cruiserweight champion. Tazz said there is nowhere else in the world that viewers can see cruiserweight action on TV as viewers can on Smackdown. Well, unfortunately, that is somewhat true since Impact has become all-talk and little action recently. Crazy took a hot tag and cleared the heels. The action broke down in the ring. Psicosis sent Noble to the outside and hit a corkscrew plancha. Kash went up top, but Psicosis crotched him. Crazy climbed up top and hit a sick back flip slam out of the belly-to-belly position. He covered Kash for the win.

WINNERS: Mexicools at 4:57. Good action. Of course, WWE’s tag team formula is so bland that the first three-fourths of most tag matches are uneventful. It’s as if WWE doesn’t allow variables and demands the same formula with no deviation.

– Backstage, Booker T was still looking for Sharmell. He walked into a room where worms covered the floor.

[Commercial Break]

– Booker T was still looking for Sharmell. He encountered more worms on a flight of stairs. Sharmell screamed from a distance off camera. Booker approached a closet door in the basement. Sharmell was standing on a box with worms covering the floor below her. She said she couldn’t step off the box. Booker and Sharmell heard Boogeyman laughing from somewhere off camera. Booker grabbed Sharmell and carried her out of the basement closet. Campy, funny, and ridiculous all at the same time. Boogeyman laughed from the opposite end of the closet. (How is that the cameraman was brave enough to walk across the worms to capture the scene?)

– Cole and Tazz ran down the Mania card.

– Rey Mysterio’s music hit. Cole and Tazz laid out during the ring intro to allow the crowd reaction to carry the audio. Cole said the main event was next.

[Commercial Break]

6 — KURT ANGLE vs. REY MYSTERIO — non-title match

After a stalemate, an “Eddie” chant broke out at 1:35. A much stronger “Eddie” sentiment than in previous weeks. Angle applied a side headlock on the mat. Rey went for the 619 at 2:45, but Angle knew it was coming and he popped to his feet. They stared each other down. Rey delivered forearm blows in the corner. Rey attempted a baseball slide on the outside, but Angle moved out of the way. Angle threw Rey into the guardrail.

[Commercial Break]

Angle punted Rey in the stomach back in the ring. Angle continued the heel attack on Rey, choking him with the bottom rope. Angle cut off Rey’s comeback with a short-arm clothesline. He applied a body scissors hold on the mat. Tazz said he doesn’t want to call Rey a “high-flyer” because it’s an over-used statement and Rey is much more skilled than that. (That’s why I frown at TNA’s description of X Division wrestling as “high-wire acts.”) They settled to the mat for more mat wrestling. Rey built momentum for a comeback at 13:10. He hit a cross-body block and scored a nearfall. Rey hit a double foot drop kick to the face then made a cover for another nearfall. Rey hit a springboard sentaun splash. He rolled up Angle with a bridge and scored a virtual three count when Angle didn’t get his shoulder up in time. However, the referee counted to two only. The fans booed the call. Good way to show that Rey probably won the match, but wasn’t awarded the victory due to a referee’s judgment call. Angle applied the ankle lock out of nowhere. The crowd roared. Rey fought him off and went for the 619. Angle caught Rey’s feet and applied the ankle lock. Rey tapped out a little too quickly.

Afterwards, Randy Orton snuck up behind Rey. Angle watched from the entranceway as Randy delivered the RKO. Angle smiled. Randy challenged him to step into the ring. Angle charged the ring and exchanged blows with Randy. After Angle delivered a series of uppercuts, Randy delivered a thumb to the eye. Randy went for the RKO, but Angle countered with the Angle Slam. He applied the Anklelock and Randy made a big production of tapping out. Angle released the hold and Randy rolled to the outside. Angle screamed to the crowd with the belt in hand while Rey and Randy held their respective ankles on the floor.

WINNER: Kurt Angle via submission at 15:22. Angle regained his momentum in a major way. WWE should have employed this booking strategy several weeks ago, not waiting until the last minute. However, it was the right way to close Smackdown prior to Mania. (The champion closing the “go home” show with momentum would have been the right way to close Raw as well, but that’s a different story.) Good action and good intensity from Angle. However, Rey lost momentum with this match. It was inevitable someone would be weak going into Mania and Rey is definitely the weakest of the three.