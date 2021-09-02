VIP AUDIO 9/1 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (2/16/1992): New WCW V.P. Kip Frey addresses WCW’s future, law enforcement at WWF event with drug sniffing dogs, Vince Russo, more (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Feb. 16, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#147) hosted by John Arezzi including an interview with WCW V.P. Kip Frey talking about taking the reins of WCW, signing Jesse Ventura, medical insurance for wrestlers, and more. Plus analysis of a “heavy duty” week in pro wrestling news regarding various WWF scandals. Vince Russo, new executive producer of the show, also talks with John Arezzi about the latest Pro Wrestling Spotlight newsletter including a headline story on the Legion of Doom and Russo talks about beginning to train to be a pro wrestler. Donny Liable discusses the top news stories of the week including authorities visiting a WWF house show in St. Louis with drug sniffing dogs, Kerry Von Erich arrested, and more.

