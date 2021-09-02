VIP AUDIO 9/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel (AD-FREE): On-site report, Punk, All Out hype, Baker’s tease, Elite cage angle, live callers, emails (132 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from Chicago, Ill. They discuss C.M. Punk’s latest promo and the subsequent angle, The Elite beating down their challengers in a cage at the end of the show, Britt Baker’s free agent (Adam Cole) tease, MJF and Chris Jericho promos, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brian Cage, and more.

