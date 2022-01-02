SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Heydorn & Sage talk WWE Day 1 including Lesnar wins WWE Championship, Lynch vs. Morgan, more (92 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:31:57 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Zack Heydorn and Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com fill in for Greg Parks to take calls and discuss WWE Day 1. Specific discussion points include the impact losing Roman Reigns had on the show, pros and cons of Brock Lesnar beating Big E for the WWE Championship, successful booking of Morgan vs. Lynch, a quiet crowd, Peacock commercial issues, quick thoughts on Tony Khan, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO