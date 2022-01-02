SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/1 – WKH - 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including in-depth report on industry-changing plans to launch WWE Network, Ask the Editor, Raw review, News Items (174 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:54:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Dec. 6, 2011 episode features a look at one of the biggest pro wrestling stories of the past 25 years developing – the potential end of the PPV model and the launch of an industry-changing WWE Network.

•The Dec. 7, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines with added analysis including these topics: Dixie Carter and Spike TV president Kevin Kay talk about TNA, Raw ratings, Shane McMahon, James Storm, Kharma, Cena, Ross, ROH 83 minute match, more.

•The Dec. 8, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines with added analysis including these topics: Hulk Hogan suing ex-wife, one WWE Developmental star endorsed and another said to be not ready, WWE at MSG notes, Garett Bischoff speaks, and more.

•The Dec. 9, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format following an introductory comment on James Storm’s promo on Impact last night. Ask the Editor includes WWE Network topics such how it could affect Impact, should they air live house shows, and more. Also, Verne Gagne and the Taker/Jericho viral video mystery.

•The Dec. 10, 2011 episode features a review of TNA Impact Wrestling with a start to finish recap of the show plus analysis of the final hype for Final Analysis, plus thoughts on the James Storm promo and the main event of Hardy & Styles vs. Jarrett & Roode.

•The Dec. 11, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Some pertinent questions regarding whether turning Cena heel is even a viable option, would putting all PPVs on WWE network matter if fans don’t care about PPVs now? Should WWE just put their entire library online for ten bucks a month and let fans subscribe to it rather than going the cable network route?

•The Dec. 12, 2011 episode features a report and review on Monday’s Slammy Award three hour episode of WWE Raw with a walk through the entire show with commentary on the awards, the PPV hype, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO