VIP AUDIO 1/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC’s debut on ABC, discuss ramifications of letting one-sided fights continue, preview UFC’s midweek card and UFC 257, more (62 min)

January 18, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the UFC’s debut on ABC. They discuss the ramifications of letting one-sided fights continue. They poke some fun at Dana White’s big “announcement.” They also give a brief preview of the UFC’s midweek card headlined by Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny, and end the show by previewing UFC 257, including predictions for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler.

