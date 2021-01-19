VIP AUDIO 1/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Sullivan (AD-FREE): Bliss vs. Asuka headlines, Miz & Morrison welcome the return of Gillberg, Styles vs. Ricochet, Charlotte-Ric-Lacey, more with callers, emails (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Ryan Sullivan from the PWTorch VIP podcast focused on ROH, “Podcast of Honor,” to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about the Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka headline match, Miz & Morrison welcome the return of Gillberg after advertising Goldberg, A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet shine in the ring, the Charlotte-Ric-Lacey storyline moves forward after an awkward Charlotte vs. Peyton Royce match, and more with callers and emails.

Then in a bonus section, the one-year ago Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the Jan. 20, 2020 episode of Raw start-to-finish including Lana & Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev & Liv Morgan Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in ladder match for the U.S. Title, Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar preview Rumble with a Ricochet interruption, Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, and more.

