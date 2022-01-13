SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/12 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich discuss the inhumanly gorgeous “Eternals” cast, Sasha Banks’ continued mainstream appeal, AEW Dynamite, harem-lit, more (103 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: East Coast Cast VIP once again features conversation between Rich and Trav about some of the random things in life. Everyone cast in Marvel’s “Eternals” is inhumanly gorgeous. Sasha Banks’ continued mainstream appeal. When does Sasha actively start using her given name in media appearances? Rich gives us a detailed rundown of tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode. Travis gives the ups and downs of harem-lit. Rich tightens his burgundy sweater at the thought. Brian chimes in with quite a lengthy and girthy email.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO