VIP AUDIO 1/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Punk vs. Wardlow, Guevara vs. Garcia for TNT Title, Britt and Cole unite on air, Jericho-Kingston heats up, Brodie King debuts, Archer returns, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow, Sammy Guevara vs. Danny Garcia for TNT Title, Britt Baker and Adam Cole unite on air, Chris Jericho-Eddie Kingston heats up, Brodie King King debuts, Lance Archer returns, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply