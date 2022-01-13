SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Moynahan (AD-FREE): Punk dominated by Wardlow, Britt and Cole united on camera, Hangman-Archer, Brodie King, live callers, emails (113 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:53:14 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Patrick Moynahan, host of the new PWTorch Dailycast’s weekly “’90s Pastcast” show along with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent (Jonny Fairplay!). They discuss the on-air acknowledgment of the Adam Cole-Britt Baker relationship, the return of Lance Archer attacking “Hangman” Adam Page, the C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow match including AEW’s choice of finish, and much more on a densely packed episode.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO