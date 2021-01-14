VIP AUDIO 1/13 – East Coast Cast #535 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Drew McIntyre’s positive COVID results and the common sense precautions being taken before Rumble, WWE’s flawless booking of gauntlet matches, more (100 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode the guys discuss Drew McIntyre’s positive COVID test results and the common sense precautions being taken before the Royal Rumble. WWE’s flawless booking of gauntlet matches. Why Shinsuke Nakamura shouldn’t need a flawlessly booked gauntlet match to be remembered as a star. Raw is an extremely hard show to slog through. Charlotte Flair doing pointless jobs and in a go-nowhere storyline with her horny dad and his girlfriend. Has Jake Hager always been a bad worker or is his MMA training hindering his pro wrestling? Live calls, emails, and more.

