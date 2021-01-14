News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk the state of the United States after insurrection week, Jericho admits he had COVID in September, New Japan, Dynamite, NXT, more (153 min)

January 14, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are here again for VIP continuing their discussion on the state of the United States after insurrection week. A twice-impeached president. Chris Jericho admits he had COVID back in September. A splish-splash of New Japan talk. AEW Dynamite and NXT recaps from tonight’s episodes. Which LitRPG  fantasy world would you want to live in? Philadelphia sports championships. The mailbag gets emptied.

