VIP AUDIO 1/14 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/11/1993): Keller & Schire joined by Scott Hudson to tear into WCW mini-movie skits, columnist Chris Zavisa talks about Japan wrestling scene, plus Grand Slam II with Sabu, Hawk (134 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 11, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire with a number of special guests including wrestling announcer Scott Hudson venting about the WCW mini-movies and PWTorch columnist Chris Zavisa. They take calls, review Grand Slam II in Minneapolis with Sabu, Road Warrior Hawk, Eddie Gilbert, Chris Candido, and Brian Christopher. They also talk current events, including Lex Luger winning the Yokozuna bodyslam challenge and getting a mega-push as the top WWF babyface.

