VIP AUDIO 1/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Impact Hard to Kill expectations, change in Impact Wrestling’s commentary, MLW, AEW, Jericho, more (98 min)

January 14, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show looking at the change in Impact Wrestling’s commentary team, with Matt Striker joining the company. They then transition into the AEW/Impact relationship and where it could go after Hard to Kill, plus thoughts on the Darby Allin-Brian Cage main event, MLW, almost every segment on AEW, Chris Jericho’s weird week where he said he had COVID and we found out about a large presidential donation he made, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

