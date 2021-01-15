News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/14 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Drew announces COVID diagnosis, Jericho and Nick Jackson COVID, Nakamura in Gauntlet, reviews of Raw, NXT, Smackdown, Dynamite, plus NJPW and UFC (94 min)

January 14, 2021

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss Drew McIntyre announcing his COVID diagnosis, Chris Jericho and Nick Jackson also announce they had COVID, Shinsuke Nakamura in Smackdown Gauntlet, and reviews of Raw, NXT, Smackdown, Dynamite, plus the latest from NJPW and UFC.

